Observe Feathered Friends During Great Backyard Bird Count

Help Count Birds February 12–15, 2021

It’s once again time for the Great Backyard Bird Count. The public is encouraged, whether a bird watching novice or pro, to help contribute data about bird sightings. It actually takes as little as 15 minutes to count just one day. Or opt to contribute more data during the 4-day Great Backyard Bird Count happening February 12th through 15th, 2021.

Many around the world were shocked to learn that a study released in 2019 estimated the population of birds has dropped by 29% since 1970 in the USA and Canada. (Watch video further below to learn more about study).

2021 Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a collaboration between the experts at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Birds of Canada and the U.S. National Audubon Society.

The count is not just for birds in your backyard (although it can be). Feel free to count birds at your favorite park, hiking trail, or while at the beach. Observe birds from your job site or office building. These days in the ongoing pandemic, it may be instead from your home office window.

Last year in 2020, a reported 250,000 people participated around the world and counted 27 million birds-plus. People can follow the counting progress by using a live map of eBird submissions, provided by Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Please help support this initiative to collect bird data. Go to BirdCount.org for further information about the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Free eBird Account

Participants need to have a free eBird account to contribute their data about birds, so sign up if you’re not already using eBird (there’s also an eBird app).

Related Content

Watch 3 Billion Birds Lost Video

About the video: “A study published on Sept. 19, 2019 in the journal Science reveals that since 1970, bird populations in the United States and Canada have declined by 29 percent, or almost 3 billion birds,” according to the American Bird Conservancy.

Learn lots more about birds by visiting Cornell’s website, All About Birds.