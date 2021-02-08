Road Trip Or Staycation? Amelia Island, A Sweetheart Escape

Thinking about a road trip in 2021? While an island escape is relaxing 365 days of the year, getting to some island destinations may not be. Within easy road tripping reach of several states in America’s southeast, Amelia Island in northeast Florida is accessible via bridge — no flight or ferry required.

Fernandina’s Bed & Breakfast Inns

The downtown historic district in Fernandina Beach features lovely Victorian-era architecture and is Amelia Island’s main hub of restaurants, pubs and eclectic shops. (Pictured above, a couple enjoying a fantastical sunset scene from the Fernandina Harbor Marina docks.)

Some of the finest examples of Victorian architecture are Fernandina’s grand, historic homes of the “Golden Age” that over time have transitioned into bed & breakfast inns. These downtown inns are foot-friendly, with Fernandina’s famous riverfront sunsets just a few blocks away, a perfect setting to enjoy life’s simpler pleasures.

Centre Street Scene, Downtown Fernandina Beach

The Charm of Downtown Fernandina

Lovers of historic homes will especially appreciate Fernandina’s vintage accommodations. And innkeepers love to tell the interesting tales of their historic properties (“if these walls could talk”). Fernandina’s bed & breakfast inns present guests with a more unique lodging option, especially for those seeking something different from a franchise hotel or big resort.

Besides the four Fernandina bed & breakfast inns within the historic district listed below, there’s also one inn, the Elizabeth Pointe Lodge, located on the opposite side of the island right on the beach. For those who’d like the seashore setting of a cozy inn, Elizabeth Pointe Lodge is situated along the dunes on the Atlantic Ocean beachfront. While sunset watching happens on the west side of the island downtown, Amelia Island’s eastern beachfront is the place to be at dawn’s first light. (Pictured below, a couple enjoys a winter beach walk at sunrise in Fernandina Beach.)

Sunrise Couple, Beach Reflection by Amelia Island Living

** Note that all packages and special offers below are based on availability. Restrictions apply and vary by property (inquire to individual properties). Pandemic protocols in place at each accommodation can be reviewed at the inn’s website or by calling each establishment. **

Bed & Breakfast “Sweetheart Deals” — Browse this list of inn specials in Fernandina Beach

Valentine’s Day can be celebrated the entire month of February at the elegant and intimate Hoyt House . Upon arrival, lovebirds who book the Valentine’s Amore Package will be greeted with a gourmet dessert board of dark chocolates and fresh berries, a bottle of wine, and a dozen roses. Packages begin at $195 per night and can be booked by visiting hoythouse.com. Use special code AMORE.

. Upon arrival, lovebirds who book the will be greeted with a gourmet dessert board of dark chocolates and fresh berries, a bottle of wine, and a dozen roses. Packages begin at $195 per night and can be booked by visiting hoythouse.com. Use special code AMORE. Treat your Valentine to a romantic retreat at the historic Fairbanks House bed & breakfast. Romance seekers can enjoy two special offers, including the Deluxe Romance Package and Classic Romance Package , featuring a variety of complimentary chocolates and champagne, dining credits at local fine-dining restaurants, on-property amenities and luxury accommodations. Visit fairbankshouse.com/specials/romance-packages/ .

bed & breakfast. Romance seekers can enjoy two special offers, including the and , featuring a variety of complimentary chocolates and champagne, dining credits at local fine-dining restaurants, on-property amenities and luxury accommodations. Visit fairbankshouse.com/specials/romance-packages/ . The Romance Package at The Addison on Amelia Island features a bouquet of roses, a chilled bottle of Premier Champagne, and a fruit and cheese platter upon arrival. After breakfast the following day, guests can unwind with a 1-hour couples massage, then use a $60 gift certificate for a romantic dinner at one of their partner restaurants (Burlingame, David’s, Espana, Joe’s 2nd Street Bistro, or Le Clos) in the downtown historic district. Also at The Addison, the Breakfast in Bed Package encourages a cuddle with your sweetheart while indulging in a 3-course gourmet breakfast and mimosas in bed on Valentine’s Day morning. A special treat upon arrival includes chocolate long stem roses. Visit addisononamelia.com/specials to reserve.

features a bouquet of roses, a chilled bottle of Premier Champagne, and a fruit and cheese platter upon arrival. After breakfast the following day, guests can unwind with a 1-hour couples massage, then use a $60 gift certificate for a romantic dinner at one of their partner restaurants (Burlingame, David’s, Espana, Joe’s 2nd Street Bistro, or Le Clos) in the downtown historic district. Also at The Addison, the encourages a cuddle with your sweetheart while indulging in a 3-course gourmet breakfast and mimosas in bed on Valentine’s Day morning. A special treat upon arrival includes chocolate long stem roses. Visit addisononamelia.com/specials to reserve. Recharge and reconnect at the Blue Heron Inn. With the Hopeless Romantic Package, couples enjoy a complimentary fresh floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, and chocolate covered strawberries with a two-night minimum stay between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15. Call (904) 445-9034 to book your reservation. Use special code VAL2021.

On The Beach, Elizabeth Pointe Lodge

The one and only oceanfront bed & breakfast inn on Amelia Island is the Elizabeth Pointe Lodge. Located in the vicinity of Fernandina’s beach hub, Main Beach Park (with two restaurants, Putt Putt golf, and Amelia Island’s only boardwalk to stroll). The Lodge is also ideal for bike riders, with Fort Clinch State Park’s entry gate just a couple of blocks away, offering visitors a wonderful place to pedal through nature (on paved roadways or wooded trails), besides touring the historic Civil War-era fortress itself). Elizabeth Pointe Lodge’s Romance Package is complete with a bottle of champagne in-room upon arrival, a $100 dining credit at David’s Restaurant, 12 chocolate-dipped strawberries, special rose petal turn down, and two Elizabeth Pointe etched champagne flutes to enjoy as a keepsake. The package starts at $189 per night and can be booked by visiting elizabethpointeameliaisland.com/romance-package-1.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

While some might be more motivated around Valentine’s Day to do something special, including local residents enjoying a staycation, for others, the timing might not be right. So plan an overnight stay at one of Fernandina’s quaint bed & breakfast inns sometime in the future. It’s a unique experience and may be just right for a future birthday or other special occasion.