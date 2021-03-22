Eligibility Update For COVID-19 Vaccine In Florida

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, via Executive Order 21-67, dropped the age of eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to 50+, starting on March 22, 2021. Also, ALL ADULTS, beginning the day after Easter Sunday, become eligible to get vaccinated, see below:

** NEWS UPDATE ** 3/25/2021 — The governor announced “beginning Monday, March 29th, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible.”

It’s also become much easier to pre-register for an appointment online compared to the initial launch of vaccinations. One can browse available vaccination locations in all of Florida’s 67 counties.

Nassau County, FL COVID-19 Vaccinations

Here in Nassau County, FL, looking at online appointments (for those meeting eligibility requirements shown below), there’s availability at five locations within Nassau County (as of 3-22-2021, subject to change, check for updates). The vaccination sites with clickable appointments: 1) the Yulee Middle School, 2) the AMC Theater parking lot in Yulee 3) the Callahan Fairgrounds, plus two Publix locations — 4) Yulee Publix and 5) Publix in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island. Note — you need to register for an appointment in advance, supplies are limited, and appointment availability fluctuates.

Graphic by Florida Health Dept. dated 3/19/2021

Nassau County, Florida

In Nassau County, Florida, residents can visit the OneNassau.com website to make a vaccine appointment and to also download/print the required 2-page “COVID-19 Vaccine Consent & Screening” form.

Or to check other places anywhere in the state of Florida, by visiting the state government’s web page, “FLORIDA VACCINE FINDER” and click on any of Florida’s 67 counties to view available vaccination locations within that county.

Nassau County, FL COVID-19 Cases

It’s been about a year since the pandemic’s first cases were reported in Nassau County. The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard data, through March 21, 2021, shows the total Nassau County, FL positive resident cases at 7,490. Of these, the highest majority, or about 36% (2,689), were in Fernandina Beach zip code 32034. Total deaths as of March 21, 2021 in Nassau County were 118, with 296 total hospitalizations, according to the dashboard.

