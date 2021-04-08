Amelia Island Senior Living Community Adds New Indoor Pool

Osprey Village Senior Living Community

Amelia Island, FL – Osprey Village Senior Living will host its Grand Opening for the community’s new indoor pool on Friday, April 9, 2021. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1:30 pm followed by tours of the pool and community throughout the afternoon, open to the public.

In addition to the community’s current wellness center and fitness studio, the pool will add another avenue for Osprey Village residents to participate in low-impact cardiovascular-based workouts year-round. “We are extremely excited for the pool opening, this is going to further enhance our Member’s health, well-being and ultimately increase the longevity of our Member’s lives,” says Matthew Barger, executive director of Osprey Village. “It’s a great addition and we’ll be able to use the pool in conjunction with our 3 nationally recognized aquatics and wellness programs”.

The 640 square foot saltwater pool and building were designed by Triad Design Group. Construction on this project began on July 24, 2020 and was completed on March 26, 2021 by Elkins Construction, LLC (based out of Jacksonville, FL). This $1.4 million addition to Osprey Village strengthens the community’s mission of helping seniors live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Osprey Village

Osprey Village is located at 48 Osprey Village Drive, Fernandina Beach, Florida. The community offers Active Adult Living, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Senior Rehabilitation. To learn more visit Osprey-Village.com.

SOURCE: News release, Senior Living Communities (4/7/2021)