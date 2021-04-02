Bird Observation At Spoonbill Pond

Big Talbot Island’s Spoonbill Pond

One need only drive off the south end of Amelia Island, crossing the Nassau Sound, to find Spoonbill Pond on the other side of the bridge. It’s one of the best places around Amelia Island for bird observation. Located on Big Talbot Island, pictured above is a gathering of Roseate Spoonbills photographed at this pond.

Northeast Florida — Atlantic Flyway

Did you know northeast Florida is the second largest migration path of birds moving along the Atlantic Flyway? Currently, spring migration is underway (March through May). Fall migration happens during September into early November each year here in northeast Florida.

Half Mile Boardwalk — Timucuan Trail

Spoonbill Pond Boardwalk, Big Talbot Island State Park

Segment 3 of the Timucuan Trail, completed a few years ago, is a boardwalk that was built at the edge of Spoonbill Pond along Heckscher Drive. The half-mile-long wooden pedestrian/bike boardwalk is slightly elevated above Spoonbill Pond, and connects to the existing paved trail on Big Talbot Island. Parking for those going to Spoonbill Pond is available at the Sawpit Creek Boat Ramp (on the opposite side of Heckscher Drive), with a pedestrian crossing lane/light.

According to eBird, more than 220 species have been sighted at Spoonbill Pond, an important stop during bird migration. Birds passing through heading south in fall or north during spring migration. There are also “regulars” that can be spotted here year round. Others are seasonal, staying around during summer months or wintering birds.

A sampling of just some of the species sighted the last few days of March 2021 at Spoonbill Pond include: American White Pelican, Bald Eagle, Blue-Winged Teal, Wood Storks, Dunlin, Great Egrets, Snowy Egrets, Black-Necked Stilt, Clapper Rail, and Hooded Merganser.

Watch Video About Spoonbill Pond

Learn more about Spoonbill Pond with host Ron Pfeffer, Florida Master Naturalist. This video is a presentation by the North Florida Land Trust. The NFLT helped to preserve acreage on the north end of Spoonbill Pond and elsewhere on Big Talbot Island.

North Florida Land Trust

NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations.

The North Florida Land Trust’s “Amelia Forever” initiative has been purchasing land on Amelia for preservation. This year in January 2021, NFLT acquired a few parcels located on a significant dune system, “Little Nana,” within historic American Beach (read related article). Learn more about NFLT’s efforts and/or how to make a donation.

