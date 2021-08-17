Amelia Island Fall 2021 Festivals & Events

Enjoy Variety Of Outdoor Autumn Events

A nice variety of things to do are planned this fall season of 2021 in Fernandina Beach. There are plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors enjoying fun activities, from the city’s downtown riverfront to its beachfront.

Centre Street, Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island

Don’t miss Fernandina’s special 3-day “Falling For Shrimp” event downtown! Plus the Right Whale Festival will be happening by the seaside at Main Beach Park. Browse around 300 classic cars parked in the historic district along Centre Street. Or vintage cars inside the walls at Fort Clinch. Some may enjoy sampling brews at the new craft beer festival happening at Fernandina’s Central Park. Plus more events, see detailed listing below.

September 2021 Festivals & Events

September 3, 2021 (6 – 8 pm) — The first weekend in September kicks off with Sounds on Centre. These outdoor street concerts downtown are free, presented by the Historic Fernandina Business Association. On September’s first Friday evening, the featured band is Island Vibe.

Mocama Craft Beer Brewery, Fernandina Beach

September 18, 2021 (1-5 pm) — Island Hop Craft Beer Festival — This new craft beer festival is happening at Fernandina’s Central Park (Atlantic Ave ). Fernandina’s local breweries — First Love Brewing, Mocama Beer Company, and Amelia Island Brewing Company — plus other breweries are expected. Also food trucks and vendors in the “Main Street Marketplace” and live music by The Honey Badgers. Beer festival proceeds to benefit non-profit, Fernandina Beach Main Street. Admission to beer festival is $39 when purchased in advance (or day of event $50). Designated drivers can enter for five bucks. Get in an hour early at noon for $59 (advance purchase). See Island Hop Craft Beer Festival.

Vintage Cars & Cannons, Fort Clinch State Park

September 25, 2021 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) — Fort Clinch State Park’s Vintage Cars & Cannons

Set aside the last Saturday in September 2021 to visit Fernandina’s Fort Clinch State Park. Always a wonderful place to roam around, visit September 25, 2021 to browse vintage cars during the 3rd annual “Cars & Cannons” show on the parade grounds inside the fort walls. It’s a fundraising event for the volunteer group, “Friends of Fort Clinch,” in support of the park. Admission to the state park is $6 per vehicle (2 to 8 passengers) and $4 for single driver. Bicyclists and pedestrians can enter park’s front gate for $2. Entering the parade grounds at the fortress itself costs an additional $2.50 per person. Food/beverages will be available for purchase. Want to display your vintage vehicle at Fort Clinch? Those owning cars/trucks dating from 1996 or before can register for a $35 fee, learn more.

October 2021 Festivals & Events

Falling for Shrimp — Oct. 1-3, 2021 — Food, Music, Arts & Crafts

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival was canceled two consecutive years (May 2020/May 2021), as a precaution during COVID-19. While not the Shrimp Festival, another special event is planned this autumn. There will be shrimp to eat, art and crafts booths to browse, and the “party band of the South,” the Swingin’ Medallions will perform (on Sunday). Falling for Shrimp hours: Friday, Oct. 1 — 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 2 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 3 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This special event is presented by the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival Committee and sponsored by Baptist Nassau.

October 1, 2021 — Sounds on Centre (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) — The very last concert of the Sounds On Centre 2021 season is happening Friday evening, October 1, 2021. Featured entertainment is the Bluff 5 Band (playing a variety of rock, country, blues and soul music). The concert is free and will be held at Fernandina’s riverfront parking lot south of Atlantic Seafood (instead of Centre Street).

Amelia Island Jazz Festival — Oct. 3-10, 2021 — Kicking off with a free concert at Amelia Park, a variety of concerts are planned this fall. See jazz concert dates and featured musicians, how to purchase tickets and more info about the Amelia Island Jazz Festival.

8 Flags Car Show, Presented by Amelia Cruizers

8 Flags Car Show — October 16, 2021

A local favorite, folks flock downtown to browse Amelia Cruizers’ annual classic car show, an autumn tradition. This year is the quarter century anniversary. The 8 Flags Car Show is happening on October 16, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event has grown over the past 25 years to the current 300 vehicle limit. The show features hundreds of beautifully restored classics parked along Centre Street, plus side feeder streets for eight blocks downtown. Music played from speakers helps set the atmosphere during this casual, enjoyable event. A free admission show, this particular Saturday in autumn is an ideal time to roam around outdoors downtown in Fernandina’s historic district. Got a classic vehicle you’d like to display? Owners pay a small registration fee (this event is a fundraiser, learn more).

November 2021 Festivals & Events

Fernandina’s Main Beach Park

2021 Right Whale Festival — Nov. 6-7, 2021 — Learn more about the plight of this critically-endangered species that arrives each winter off the shoreline of Amelia Island, and elsewhere here in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Food trucks, activities for kids, musical entertainment, educational exhibits, and more. Right Whale Festival hours: Saturday, Nov. 6 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 7 — 10 a.m. to 3. p.m. More info, RightWhaleFestival.com

Playing Pétanque At Fernandina’s Riverfront, November Tournament

Pétanque Amelia Island Open — Nov. 12-14, 2021 — Attracting players from around the world, this annual event takes place along Fernandina’s riverfront Pétanque courts in vicinity of Fernandina Harbor Marina downtown. Spectators watch the teams play, there are food/beverage/vendor booths near the courts.

