Nassau County 9/11 Tribute On 20th Anniversary

A special outdoor program will take place in Nassau County, FL on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The program commemorates the 20th anniversary of the horrific and tragic events of this day in American history.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the event will be held at the Robert M. Foster Justice Center located at 76347 Veterans Way, in Yulee.

The September 11th program will feature:

Flag Presentation by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Moments of Silence for the times each plane hit the towers

Comments by Sheriff Bill Leeper

Patriotic music by the Nassau Community Band

Dramatic readings from the Honorable John Drew about the history of the Star Spangled Banner and the U.S. Flag (A.K.A. Old Glory)

Appearances by members of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Fire/Rescue, City of Fernandina Beach Police Department and Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue Department.

At this outdoor event, “there will be plenty of room for social distancing,” according to the Facebook announcement from Nassau County, FL.

Questions? Contact Jay Robertson at (904) 530-6120 or via e-mail at [email protected]