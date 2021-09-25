Classic Car Show Happening At Historic Fort Clinch, Fundraising Event

Third Annual “Cars & Cannons” Vintage Vehicle Show

Fort Clinch State Park is always a wonderful place to spend time outdoors in nature with its gorgeous coastal setting on Amelia Island’s north end. However, there’s a special event happening at the historic fortress that may be an additional lure for car enthusiasts this weekend.

Vintage Cars & Cannons, Fort Clinch (Photo: Previous Show, 2019)

With the backdrop of the historic fortress on the waterfront at the Florida-Georgia border, Fort Clinch is a really neat venue for browsing vintage vehicles.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 — Hours 10 AM to 2 PM

The Friends of Fort Clinch is hosting the 3rd Annual “Cars & Cannons” classic car show on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The car show is a fundraising event for this volunteer group, in support of the park.

Car show attendees will walk over the drawbridge (pictured below), and through the brick entry tunnel onto the fort’s parade grounds. (The same way each classic vehicle will be driven into fort.) Visitors will have four hours to wander around admiring the display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Clinch Drawbridge (Photo: AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Visitors will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite car or truck, the “People’s Choice Award.” If the current forecast holds, Fernandina’s weather is looking good this first official weekend of the fall season 2021. A picture perfect Saturday the 25th is anticipated — sunny with high of 82 degrees.

Panoramic Waterfront Views

Besides the eye candy on the parade grounds — classic cars with gleaming chrome — Fort Clinch State Park’s panoramic waterfront views are second to none on Amelia Island. Be sure to walk up to the line of cannons. From this higher elevation (pictured below), the coastal vista is breathtaking overlooking the water and shoreline.

Panoramic Waterfront View At Fort Clinch

The state park is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the east, the St. Marys River and Cumberland Sound on the north, and Amelia River to the west. (Egans Creek marsh hugs the park’s southwest border.)

Fort Clinch Entry Fees

General admission at Fort Clinch State Park is $6 per vehicle (2 to 8 passengers), $4 for single occupant. Those pedaling into the park on bicycles are admitted for $2. Entering the historic fortress itself is an additional $2.50 per person. Food/beverages will be available for purchase during the “Cars & Cannons” show. (Food trucks will be outside the fort, and the Visitor Center has snacks, refreshments and a gift shop).

This fundraiser is a really nice outdoor event, one that families can enjoy together. Plus, Fort Clinch is an ideal place to make a day of it to experience all this terrific state park has to offer. It’s an excellent park for day tripping, a place to go bike riding, bird watching, hiking, fishing and beach combing. Daily park hours are 8 a.m. to sundown. (Regular fortress hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but note the Visitors Center closes at 4:30 p.m.)

The photos shown here were taken at the last “Cars & Cannons” event held back in 2019. (Unfortunately, last year’s vintage car show did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

More About Friends of Fort Clinch

A Citizens Support Organization (non-profit), the “Friends of Fort Clinch” volunteers do many good deeds at this Florida State Park located in Fernandina Beach. Funds go toward restoration projects, educational programming and much more. Money raised directly funds things that would not be funded by the State Park System.

Become A “Friend” of Fort Clinch

For those who can’t attend the car show, but are fans of Fort Clinch, another way to show support for this wonderful park is by donating $30 for an annual “Friends of Fort Clinch” membership. “Friends” receive an annual membership card that provides 12 PARK ENTRIES per year (each entry for a car load of up to eight people).

Where Is Fort Clinch?

Fort Clinch — Address: 2601 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Phone: 904-277-7274

