Hundreds of Classic Cars To Be Displayed In Fernandina At Popular 8 Flags Car Show

25th Anniversary Classic Car Show Presented by Amelia Cruizers

Amelia Island’s autumn season is an ideal time for enjoying outdoor events and activities. October’s 8 Flags Car Show is one of the best times for car enthusiasts to wander around in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. This annual event, happening on Saturday, October 16, 2021, is presented by the Amelia Cruizers car club. The show features an impressive assortment of classic vehicles — both cars and trucks.

2020 turned into a “skip” year for the Eight Flags Car Show, since the city of Fernandina Beach canceled almost every event within its jurisdiction last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Thus, many folks will be especially delighted, after last year’s absence, to once again experience this fun, free, family-friendly event in 2021. (Note — photos seen here were taken at previous car shows).

Classic Car Show Is Presented By Amelia Cruizers Car Club in Fernandina Beach

A favorite local event, folks flock to Fernandina’s Centre Street to browse vintage vehicles, a day that’s become a popular autumn tradition. This year is the show’s quarter century anniversary. The event has grown over the past 25 years to the current 300 vehicle limit — with plenty of American muscle on display.

Fun, Free, Family-Friendly Event In Fernandina Beach

Visitors can browse this large gathering of classics along Fernandina’s Centre Street corridor, plus side feeder streets for eight blocks. Admission to see the display is free. (Only participants who enter their vehicle in the show pay a fee — funds benefit local charities.)

Fernandina’s Centre Street — Amelia Cruizers’ 8 Flags Car Show (photo from archives)

The marvelous display of automotive history, plus music from past eras, helps set the nostalgic atmosphere in downtown Fernandina during this casual, enjoyable show. Maybe you drove one of these cars in youth. Or rode in the back seat with your parents, grandparents, or great grandparents. You can bet plenty of car stories will be circulating, as folks reminisce and reflect on memories associated with some of these vehicles.

Vintage Red Beauty Parked By Fernandina’s Historic Lesesne House (Circa 1860)

Amelia Cruizers’ Car Show Hours, Sat., October 16, 2021

Amelia Cruizers’ 8 Flags Car Show hours — 8 AM to 4 PM in Fernandina Beach, FL on Sat., October, 16th.

Any day of the year, Fernandina’s historic district is an easy place to spend a few hours wandering around. But on this particular Saturday in fall, it’s a wonderful opportunity for something special to do downtown. Enjoy a morning or afternoon in Fernandina admiring the large display of classics, then get a bite to eat and/or a drink. Some may like to also get a jump on gift shopping while downtown — the holiday season is just around the corner.