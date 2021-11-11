Fernandina’s Veterans Day Parade 2021 & “History of the American Soldier” At Fort Clinch State Park

Downtown Fernandina Beach — Veterans Day Parade 2021

WHEN: November 11, 2021 (11 a.m.)

The annual parade honoring veterans is scheduled for Thursday, November 11, 2021 in downtown Fernandina Beach, beginning at 11 a.m.. The Veterans Day Parade is organized by American Legion Post 54.

The traditional parade route starts on Ash Street (coming from Central Park), and goes west toward the riverfront. Parade turns onto 2nd Street for a block, then goes up Centre Street heading east back toward Central Park on Atlantic Avenue.

Parade float, Fernandina Beach Veterans Day Parade (photo from archives)





Fort Clinch State Park — “History of the American Soldier”

WHEN: November 13, 2021 (7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

A wonderful tribute to veterans, Fort Clinch presents its annual production of American military history on Saturday evening, November 13, 2021 (7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — seating starts at 6).

Timeline of Soldiers

Living historians and volunteers create a timeline of soldiers from every major U.S. military conflict in American history from the Revolutionary War to contemporary times. Listen to period music that helps set the mood and watch firing demonstrations of vintage weapons. Bring the kids or grandchildren to watch this interactive American history lesson.





Fort Clinch, located in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, FL

Bring a beach chair to sit comfortably while watching this educational outdoor presentation. It’s also a good idea to bring a jacket and blanket since it can get quite chilly after dark in November, especially if a breeze is blowing from the waterfront.

Canned Goods For Donation

Admission for this evening event is one canned good per person, donations for the Barnabas Food Pantry. For more information, call Fort Clinch State Park at 904-277-7274.