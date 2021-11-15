Sponsor A Mile: Fernandina Vets Rowing 3,000 Miles To Fight PTSD & Veteran Suicide

Four Fernandina Beach, Florida veterans have been training as a row team for over a year. The team, Foar From Home, has also been busy raising funds and awareness about the overwhelming problem of veteran suicide and PTSD. They’re competing in the 2021 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, a 3,000 mile competition crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

“Crossing an ocean to fight veteran PTSD and suicide.”

The Foar From Home vets are from different branches of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. A motivated foursome, the team has partnered with K9s For Warriors. The local Fernandina Beach oarsmen are Cameron Hansen, Paul Lore, Billy Cimino and A.M. “Hupp” Huppmann. (Pictured below, left to right, Foar From Home)

One can only imagine how training for this event would be exhausting. However, these four veterans have additionally managed a super-packed calendar of appearances at businesses and organizations.

2021 Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge

The 2021 Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge is a grueling 3,000 mile row from the Canary Islands to Antigua. The Fernandina team has devoted a great deal of time to prepare for this challenge. But now the time is near for the Foar From Home team to embark on the 3,000 mile ocean journey. On December 12, 2021 they will man the oars in their boat, the “Courageous.”

On November 15, 2021, Foar From Home announced a $50,000 contribution check was made to K9s For Warriors from the team’s fundraising efforts. But as the remaining days of 2021 wane, the team is hoping to achieve additional one-mile sponsorships by December 12, 2021. They want to raise more funds for a new K9s For Warriors kennel, and they need 2,000+ more miles sponsored to accomplish this.

Sponsor A Mile, Foar From Home Campaign

For a $100 donation, supporters can sponsor a specific mile in honor of a veteran, a veteran service dog, or other recipient. Sponsors will be recognized on the Foar From Home website. Sponsors will also get a real-time notification when their mile has been rowed by Foar From Home in the 2021 race. 100% of funds for the “Sponsor A Mile” campaign will go to K9s For Warriors. Watch the video below to learn more about sponsorship.

“If we can sponsor each one of our 3,000 miles, we can fund the construction of new mega kennel that will annually support the training of 64 Warrior Dogs. This will help cut down the current wait list in paring Service Dogs with Veterans.” Foar From Home (Facebook post November 17, 2021)

Foar From Home has surpassed a previously set fundraising goal of half a million dollars. However, the team has now set their sights on a higher goal of $730K, with the objective to help fund the new K9s For Warriors kennel. Consider making a donation at the Foar From Home website.

More About K9s For Warriors

With their national headquarters located in Ponte Vedra, Florida, the mission of K9s For Warriors is to end veteran suicide by providing highly-trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

“Jodie & Donna.” (Photo credit: K9s For Warriors)

“Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that. This program is backed by scientific research and empowers veterans who fought for our freedom to live a life of dignity and independence.” K9s For Warriors (learn more at website)

If ever there was a feel good story about people making a difference, it’s what’s unfolded here in Fernandina Beach. Not only the inspiring fortitude of these four local veterans who will brave the sea, but also community spirit on display. Many local businesses, organizations, and individual members of the community around Nassau County have supported the efforts of Foar From Home. It’s a heartwarming story of people coming together to support a worthy cause.

Wishing a safe voyage to the Foar From Home team. Their mission is already one of great achievement, even before they start rowing on the twelfth day of December when the 2021 Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge begins.