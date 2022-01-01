Downtown Fernandina Block Party On Centre St. Kicks Off Amelia Island Film Festival

Film Festival Block Party (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022

The Amelia Island Film Festival offers five days of events beginning with a free block party, open to the public, happening on Centre Street in Fernandina’s downtown historic district Thursday evening, February 24th.

Red Carpet Photo Ops

Take red carpet photos downtown before the film premiere. Enjoy live musical entertainment plus opening night’s outdoor viewing of “Best Picture” Academy Award-Nominee “King Richard” starring Will Smith. The movie starts at 7:45 p.m. Available for purchase during the block party will be food and beverages, including “cinema bar.”

Festival Presented By Film Amelia

According to Film Amelia, the non-profit presenting the 2022 Film Festival, the event showcases “riveting films and its filmmakers from around the world.”

Signature programs during the Amelia Island Film Festival include:

Diversity In Focus Series

Sustainable Horizons Series

Amelia Icon Awards Gala

Competition Screenings & Premieres

Many film screenings and activities are happening during the 2022 Amelia Island Film Festival to be held at various venues. These include the Icon Awards Gala & Reception at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, plus other events happening in Fernandina Beach at the Courtyard by Marriott and Springhill Suites. There’s also the “Sustainable Horizons VIP Tour & Reception” at White Oak Conservation in Yulee, FL. These events require purchase of passes for entry.

For further details including the daily agenda and admission cost of various Film Festival events, visit the Amelia Island Film Festival website.