Keep Nassau Beautiful Spring 2022 Free Tree Distribution

Keep Nassau Beautiful plans to help increase the tree canopy in Nassau County, Florida by distributing 500 free trees during three drive-thru events, thanks to generous partners, donors, and volunteers. Nassau County, FL residents will receive up to two 3-gallon trees, while supplies last.

The Adopt-A-Tree events are scheduled in March and April 2022 at three different pickup locations within Nassau County for local residents. Be sure to make reservations online in advance (required — see further info below).

Tree Species Spring 2022

The tree species (while supplies last) during Keep Nassau Beautiful’s Adopt-A-Tree spring 2022 event are: Dahoon Holly, Red Maple, River Birch, Sweetbay Magnolia, and Waxmyrtle.

Right Tree, Right Place

Selecting the right tree for the right place is part of this educational effort, and why the process noted below for registration will help residents choose the best tree to thrive on their property.

Three Required Steps To Reserve Free Trees:

View an educational video on proper tree planting and maintenance to help ensure these trees get the best start for long and healthy life. View the educational Tree Fact Sheets with explanations of all the tree species being offered (while supplies last). Select the right tree for your planting location. When viewing these resources, make note of the special validation code that needs to be entered on the Free Trees Reservation Form.

A few days after submitting the reservation form, including the required validation code, a reservation confirmation email will be sent. Be sure to mark calendar to pick up your free tree(s) at your selected drive-thru location.

Tree Pick-up Dates & Locations In Nassau County

March 12, 2022, 9 – 11a.m.* in Callahan at the NE FL Fairgrounds March 26, 2022, 9 – 11a.m.* in Yulee at Nassau County Road Dept. on Gene Lasserre Blvd. April 2, 2022, 9 – 11a.m.* in Fernandina Beach at the Peck Center.

Don’t Be Late For Tree Pickup!

* To comply with the management at locations above, the gates will close at 11 a.m. Trees not picked by 11 a.m. will not be available at a later date.

Thanks To The Following Partners of Keep Nassau Beautiful:

The City of Fernandina Beach, Rayonier, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Nassau County BOCC, Liberty Landscape Supply, NEFL Fairgrounds Association, UF/IFAS Nassau County Extension, and a generous donor who wishes to remain anonymous.