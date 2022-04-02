Amelia Island Museum’s Cottages & Courtyards Tour 2022, Downtown Fernandina

A Celebration Of Spring In Fernandina Beach

Start springtime off with home and courtyard garden inspiration on this northeast Florida barrier island. The Amelia Island Museum of History presents its “Cottages & Courtyards 2022 Tour” the first Saturday of April.

Take this self-paced, foot-friendly walking tour in downtown Fernandina Beach, an exclusive peek of private homes and courtyard gardens. A special event, the “Cottages & Courtyards” tour is happening one day only, April 2, 2022 (from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).

Tour Nine Charming Cottages Downtown

This year in 2022, the Saturday, April 2nd tour includes nine charming cottages and courtyards located in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. The homes are clustered within a few blocks of each other on the north side of downtown (North 3rd, 4th, 6th and Escambia Streets).

Tickets are on sale for $20 when purchased in advance of event before April 2, 2022, and available to buy online. Tickets can also can be bought locally on Amelia Island at the museum downtown and at Shoe Visions in the Harris Teeter shopping plaza off First Coast Highway. “Cottages and Courtyard” tour ticket price will increase to $25 on day of event (available only in person on April 2nd at the Amelia Island Museum, 233 S. Third Street, Fernandina Beach).

How Long Will Cottages & Courtyards Tour Take?

Tour participants can visit all nine locations (a map is printed on the back of tour tickets), or just pick a few homes to see during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event hours. (There are no specific time slots for each home during the day.) The museum estimates visiting all nine homes will take around three hours.

The museum notes no high heels are allowed and children must be at least age 12 to participate. Also, no backpacks and interior photography is not allowed.

Visit the Amelia Island Museum of history website for further info about the Cottages & Courtyards 2022 tour and to buy $20 tickets online.

Amelia Island Museum Address & Phone:

233 S. Third St., Fernandina Beach, FL 30234. (Phone: 904-261-7378)