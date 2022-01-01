Fernandina’s Music Concert Series “Sounds On Centre” 2022 Dates & Bands

“Sounds On Centre” has announced the schedule for this free community concert series held in downtown Fernandina Beach the first Friday evening each month starting in April 2022 (continuing through October 2022). All evening concerts are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Sounds on Centre” kicks off the 2022 concert season with the band “Smokestack,” featuring blues and Southern rock.

Six bands will perform during Fernandina’s Sounds on Centre 2022 season. Concert dates and musical entertainment listed below:

First Friday in April — Smokestack 4/1/2022

First Friday in May — Island Vibes 5/6/2022

First Friday in June — Amelia Blues Project 6/3/2022

First Friday in July — None scheduled

First Friday in August — Str8-Up 8/5/2022

First Friday in September — Decades Band 9/2/2022

First Friday in October — Soundwavz 10/7/2022

During these events, downtown Fernandina’s Centre Street between Front Street (at the riverfront) and 2nd Street are closed off to vehicular traffic. The performance stage is set up with room in the street for people to gather. The public is welcomed to bring beach chairs to sit comfortably, and/or dance to the music.

The community concert series is presented by the Historic Fernandina Beach Business Association.