Amelia Concours Week Study Estimates $33.7 Million-Plus Local Economic Impact

Rebound In Travel On Display During Amelia Island’s Acclaimed Motoring Event, Hagerty’s Inaugural Show As New Owner

The Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (AICVB) released data on the 2022 Amelia Island Concours Week (March 3-6, 2022) showing a record-breaking economic impact of more than $33.7 million in Nassau County, FL.

A 27-year tradition, Amelia Island Concours Week is one of the destination’s signature springtime events. It’s also one of the most high-profile events in the automotive industry, attracting car enthusiasts from around the world. The centerpiece of this island-wide celebration, the Concours d’Elegance, is now known simply as “The Amelia,” an internationally-acclaimed event purchased in 2021 and rebranded by long-time partner Hagerty. It’s estimated attendance this year during the March 2022 event was more than 22,000.

“The natural beauty of Amelia Island is the perfect setting to celebrate the best of the best of the automotive world,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Many thanks to the countless business owners, public officials, volunteers and supporters who worked to help make our first year as stewards of The Amelia a success. We look forward to many wonderful years to come.”

The record-breaking economic impact of more than $33.7 million in Nassau County was a $7.3 million (27.7%) increase over 2021, $4.6 million (15.9%) increase over 2020, and the largest impact on record. According to independent research, the economic impact was the result of estimated total direct expenditures by off-island visitors (overnight and day-trippers) of $25.6 million, up nearly $5.6 million from last year. Conducted by Research Data Services, Inc., the study also showed that, as a percentage of total visitor distribution, overnight hotel stays on Amelia Island grew from 45.6% in 2021 to 48.6% in 2022.

Amelia Concours Week highlights included auctions by RM Sotheby’s (the longest-running auction held here, its 23rd annual sale presented in 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton), Gooding & Co., and Bonhams. More than 750 Porsches were on display at Werks Reunion. The Amelia’s new Cars & Community included curated Cars & Caffeine, plus an 1980s-90s focused RADwood display, a fun and low-brow Concours d’Lemons, and first-ever Kids Zone.

“The growth and success of this year’s Concours Week is consistent with the ongoing rebound in travel and an encouraging indicator for the economic health of the county and this community, which relies on a strong local tourism industry,” said Gil Langley, President and CEO of the AICVB. “The CVB’s event marketing efforts, coupled with exciting changes by Hagerty, made this year’s event one of the most highly anticipated in recent years, driving the record-setting economic impact.”

Traditionally held in early March, Amelia Island Concours Week events are scheduled for March 2-5, 2023.

SOURCE: News release (March 31, 2022) — Hayworth Public Relations & Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (AICVB)

