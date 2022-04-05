Fernandina’s Biggest Parade Is April 28th — Countdown To Shrimp Festival 2022

The Isle of Eight Flags’ Shrimp Festival Parade is traditionally held Thursday evening, kicking off the celebration (the day before the Festival officially opens). Three years have passed since the last Festival and parade were held back in 2019. (COVID prompted the city of Fernandina to cancel this big crowd-gathering event in 2020 and 2021). Thus, many here and elsewhere around northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are eager to welcome back Fernandina’s Shrimp Festival and the parade.

Pictured below, parade scenes (photos from archives, past Festivals).

Fernandina’s Biggest Parade Of The Year Starts At 6 PM

The 2022 parade theme is “Saltwater Cowboys.” Scheduled for Thursday, April 28th starting at 6 p.m., you can bet thousands of smiling faces will line the parade route. Count on creative representations of Fernandina’s favorite crustacean — shrimp, of course.















Full of Southern coastal flare, there will be shrimp-themed floats and Fernandina’s pirates in their ship with intermittent cannon fire — hold your ears! Plus many other parade floats, dancers, gymnasts, marching bands, scouts, contestants in the “Miss Shrimp Festival 2022 Scholarship Pageant” and more. Open to Nassau County high school juniors and seniors, the pageant winner receives a $1,000 scholarship (announced at presentation at riverfront stage during the Festival).

Parade Route Downtown

It typically it takes around an hour and a half for the full procession to pass by any fixed spot along the parade route. For new residents or visiting tourists who are unfamiliar, the parade first emerges from Fernandina’s Central Park (the staging ground), heading west along Ash Street, before turning at 2nd Street for a block, then proceeding along Centre Street heading back east to Central Park.

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival and its fun, festive parade has become a local ritual for so many in this riverfront city. It has touched many families throughout Nassau County, a few generations for some, indeed a family affair. Plus participation by local businesses and organizations throughout the community over the years. This year in 2022 celebrates the 57th Shrimp Festival. For some, this parade is the favorite part of the Festival each year, showcasing local community spirit. Some arrive quite early to nab better parking spots and/or bring beach chairs placed along the parade route to sit and relax.

Want To Be In Shrimp Fest Parade?

For those interested in marching or entering a float in the parade, be sure to submit parade application by April 13, 2022 deadline (see Shrimp Festival website’s parade registration form).

Shrimp Festival T-Shirts, This Year’s Design 2022

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival shared this year’s T-shirt design on their Facebook page (shown above).

Many have at least one Shrimp Festival T-shirt from past years in a dresser or closet (some accumulate a collection of these tees as time passes by). For those who want to buy a new one, the T-shirts are available in various colors and sizes, located at a booth near the riverfront across from foot of Centre Street during the Festival.

Centre Street crowds during Shrimp Festival (file photo).

What About Bad Weather?

Shrimp Fest parade is held “rain or shine” but with following exceptions: 1) stormy weather triggers the early warning alarm system located at Fernandina’s Central Park (i.e., the lightning monitor), or 2) the Fernandina Beach Police Department cancels parade.

April 29 – May 1, 2022 — The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival’s Weekend Hours

FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2022 6 PM – 10PM (However, waterfront Food Booths open early at 3 PM, Kids Fun Zone opens early at 5 PM)

FRIDAY NIGHT PIRATE INVASION — 9 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS DISPLAY — 9:15 PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 30TH, 2022 9 AM – 6 PM (However, waterfront Food Booths remain open extra hour until 7 PM and Kids Fun Zone stays open extra two hours until 8 PM)

SUNDAY, MAY 1ST, 2022 — Final Day hours 10 AM – 5PM