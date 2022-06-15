New Nassau County Extension Office In Yulee

UF/IFAS Extension Nassau County, Florida

The long awaited official opening of the new Nassau County Extension office will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. The County’s new primary office location is 85831 Miner Road, Yulee, FL 32097. The existing office in Callahan will remain open as well, as an annex office.

Dedicated To Rebecca Jordi

Nassau County’s new UF/IFAS Extension office is to be named the “Rebecca L. Jordi Cooperative Extension Office” to commemorate the former director’s outstanding contribution to the local community and many years of service. Rebecca Jordi lost her long, courageous battle with cancer nearly two years ago in July, 2020.

The Nassau County Extension held an outdoor event at the new Miner Road office location in early May 2022, a semi-annual native plant sale (photo above). A very successful event, crowds showed up and carried away a wide assortment of native plants grown by Nassau County Master Gardeners.

The initial ground breaking of the construction project for the new Extension office occurred back in 2019. There were delays in completing the project due to the emergence of pandemic and other factors.

For further information about services and programs offered by the Extension, visit the Nassau County Extension website. Also, see blog posts by Taylor Clem, PhD, current director of UF/IFAS Extension Nassau County.

