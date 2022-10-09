Gov. DeSantis Demonstrates Inequities of Federal Open-Border Policies

Editor’s note: Contributing columnist, Steve Nicklas, expresses his views and insight on various topics in Marketplace.

— Steve’s Marketplace —

The secluded hamlet of Martha’s Vineyard had some unexpected and unwelcomed guests last week, who arrived in two small planes at the airport there.

Their stay was short, but hardly uneventful. They were sent by an unannounced benefactor, who remained unknown until 50 illegal migrants got off the planes. The provider of the flights turned out to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is likely uninvited from the idyllic village from now on.

DeSantis gleefully paid for the transportation. After all, he was keeping a promise. The bold governor has budgeted millions of dollars for transporting to northern states migrants who cross the southern border illegally. The destinations are notably Massachusetts and Delaware, where the former president and the current president live.

The moves demonstrate the inequities of the open-border policies of the federal administration. And they are bringing the practice to the public’s attention, and to the doorsteps of liberal elites.

Until now, the busing and flying of illegal migrants around the U.S. has been unreported by the biased national media.

The federal government has been quietly doing this for a year now, until the governors of Texas, Arizona and now Florida got into the act. Late-night flights began into Jacksonville International Airport a year ago, as was first reported in this column.

And transporting illegal migrants to previously unaffected non-border communities is working as effectively as a self-drying doormat on a rainy day. It may be the greatest political maneuver in the history of politics. Let’s not forget, the current administration is misleading everyone by saying the southern border is secure.

In addition, the chosen destinations are proclaimed to be sanctuary cities. This means they presumably welcome illegal immigrants; hence, the name “sanctuary.” Or else, wouldn’t they be hypocrites?

However, they are not acting this way. Mayors Eric Adams and Lori Lightfoot and Muriel Bowser have not behaved in a hospitable manner. They are frantically calling for federal resources and even the National Guard to help them handle the inflow into their communities, mostly coming from the immigration hotbed of Texas. In small border towns in Texas, residents deal with thousands of illegal crossings a day.

Buses of illegals are arriving regularly in New York City and Chicago and in Washington, D.C., including at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been the most active in the process, while Arizona has done some of it on a smaller scale.

DeSantis had been absent from the practice. Until now, with the timely delivery into Martha’s Vineyard, where Barrack Obama has a $17 million house. DeSantis has also pledged to drop off illegals outside President Joe Biden’s house in Delaware (there are reports this has also happened).

While Martha’s Vineyard was a drop-off point for the first time, the residents decried the visits the loudest. They said the island was already full and they had no rooms at the inns. So within 48 hours they moved the migrants to a military base on the mainland.

But it was not without massive and damaging publicity. The Chamber of Commerce there released an update on what it called a “humanitarian crisis.” With complete disregard to what towns in Texas and Arizona are living with daily.

One reporter poked fun at the tumult in Martha’s Vineyard. Caused by 50 peaceful migrants, by the way.

“Over 100,000 vacationers travel to Martha’s Vineyard every summer,” wrote Washington Free Beacon reporter Alana Goodman. “And it’s a ‘humanitarian crisis’ to house 50 people in the off-season?”

DeSantis reveled in the sanctimonious outcry. “You’re talking about 50 people,” DeSantis said. “They called out the National Guard and they deported those people off the island the very next day.”

Now that puts the “un” in unbelievable.

Steve Nicklas is a financial adviser with a national brokerage firm who lives and works on Amelia Island. He is also an award-winning columnist. His columns also regularly appear in several weekly newspapers in North Florida and in Southeast Georgia, and on his website at SteveNicklasMarketplace.com. He has published a book, “All About Money,” of his favorite columns from the past 20 years. The book is available on Amazon. He can be reached at 904-753-0236 or at [email protected].