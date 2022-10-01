SPECIAL EVENT — Browse Vintage Cars On Parade Ground At Fort Clinch

The 4th Annual “Cars & Cannons” vintage car show at Fort Clinch State Park is happening this year on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Make plans to stop by and spend some time browsing beautiful old vehicles. The event hours are from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also explore this historic Civil War-era fortress perched on Amelia Island’s most northern tip, a spectacular coastal setting here in northeast Florida.

The “Cars & Cannons” show presents around 60 vintage vehicles displayed across the parade ground inside the fort’s brick walls. This is an annual fundraising event for the volunteer, non-profit, “Friends of Fort Clinch,” in support of the park. Car show attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite car or truck, the “People’s Choice Award.” (A few scenes from past shows at Fort Clinch are pictured here).

Classic Beauties, Cars & Cannons Show at Fort Clinch (File photo from past event)

For newcomers who haven’t previously visited Fort Clinch, be sure to also walk up to the higher elevation near the cannons to see a marvelous panoramic waterfront view, second to none on Amelia Island, Florida.

Panoramic Waterfront View Along Cannons at Fort Clinch State Park

Fort Clinch State Park Admission Fees

Admission to this Florida state park is $6 per vehicle (2 to 8 passengers) and $4 for single occupant. Bicyclists and pedestrians can enter park’s front gate for $2. Entering the parade ground/fortress costs an additional $2.50 per person. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.

More Information

Where: The address of Fort Clinch State Park is 2601 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Ranger station (904) 277-7274.

Is Fort Clinch State Park open all day? The car show event is Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fort Clinch State Park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at sunset 365 days a year. The Fortress regular tour hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

More About “Friends of Fort Clinch”

“All proceeds are for the benefit of Fort Clinch State Park. The Friends exist to support the preservation of Florida’s natural and cultural resources while providing outstanding recreational and educational opportunities to the public in Fort Clinch State Park. Through fundraising and grant acquisitions, the Friends enable restoration projects at historic Fort Clinch, support special events and educational programming, provide tools and equipment to assist park rangers, and expand and improve the park’s renowned living history program,” according to their website. Learn more about the Friends of Fort Clinch.