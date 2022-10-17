Nassau County Council On Aging Has Much To Offer

If you feel that you’re aging too quickly, a dynamic non-profit organization here can offer a remedy. A fountain of youth for our aging population, you might say.

As its name implies, the Nassau County Council on Aging helps seniors age gracefully, happily, willingly. It accomplishes this in innovative ways, through a diverse offering of resources and programs and services.

The COA caringly helps to transport the needy, feed the hungry, educate the mind. And the workers and volunteers are as selfless as they are dedicated.

Keeping the mind active during our later years is a fruitful endeavor. And the COA has a lineup of programs that can bear tempting fruit for the participants. The classes and activities are interesting and diverse.

How about daily exercise classes, as meditative as Standing Yoga, as active as Line Dancing (or maybe Belly Dancing), as challenging as Tai Chi. There are plenty of weekly/monthly offerings, like Legal Assistance-Probate classes with Jan Carver, Esq., All About Jazz courses with Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole, and Drawing from Observation art classes with Ann Freeman.

Classes are offered at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach (phone: 904-261-0701), and at the Westside Life Center, 37002 Ingham Road in Hilliard (phone: 904-845-3331).

Separate class/activity schedules are maintained at each location. The schedules can be picked up at the centers or emailed to anyone interested. The COA website contains plenty of information: www.nassaucountycouncilonaging.org.

In recent months, the class schedule is ramping up, as concerns of the pandemic slowly diminish. Classes shut down for much of the pandemic for safety reasons. They are reopening to a safe, healthy environment.

You won’t find too many Council on Aging organizations that compare to what we have here. It’s one of the many joys of living in such a compassionate and healthy place.

And you won’t find too many CEOs in the corporate world who can compare to Janice Ancrum, the longterm president. Or find friendlier membership/activities coordinators as Melody Dawkins. Or as skilled and qualified as Liz Dunn, who oversees marketing and communications.

One thing is for certain. The COA has much to offer as it expands across the county. Also for certain, it’s growing – and aging – fruitfully.

—- INVESTING IN FINANCIAL MARKETS — Local financial advisor/columnist Steve Nicklas will be offering his popular “Investing in Today’s Financial Markets” series beginning Oct. 20 at the Nassau County Council on Aging. The four-part series thoroughly covers the financial markets in the U.S. and overseas. Each class is from noon to 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided. The class schedule is: Oct. 20, Investing in the Stock Market; Oct. 27, Investing in the Bond Market; Nov. 3, Investing in Mutual Funds, Annuities and IRAs; and Nov. 10, Developing a Financial/Retirement Plan.

___ Steve Nicklas is a financial adviser with a national brokerage firm who lives and works on Amelia Island. He is also an award-winning columnist. His columns also regularly appear in several weekly newspapers in North Florida and in Southeast Georgia, and on his website at SteveNicklasMarketplace.com. He has published a book, “All About Money,” of his favorite columns from the past 20 years. The book is available on Amazon. He can be reached at 904-753-0236 or at [email protected].)