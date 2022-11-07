2022 Right Whale Festival At Fernandina’s Main Beach Park

Festival Dates: November 5-6, 2022 (FREE ADMISSION)

The annual Right Whale Festival is a 2-day event held in Fernandina Beach, Florida at Main Beach Park. Festival hours on Saturday, Nov. 5th are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 6th, Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, watch an outdoor movie Saturday night at Main Beach Park, (see film trailer further below, “Last of the Right Whales.”)

North Atlantic right whales arrive each winter in the coastal waters off Amelia Island. Pregnant female right whales migrate south to the warmer coastal waters of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia to give birth, designated “right whale critical habitat.” Last year, the worldwide population of North Atlantic right whales was thought to be just 336, the lowest estimate in nearly 20 years according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium. The 2021 estimate was 8% lower than a previous estimate in 2019.

North Atlantic Right Whale “Binary” & Calf Spotted Off Amelia Island In January 2021

Exhibits, Live Music, Food Trucks & More

Celebrate the North Atlantic right whale, learn about their plight, visit exhibits, listen to live music performed on the oceanfront stage and enjoy this free admission, educational outing with family and/or friends. Food trucks, arts and crafts, and conservation focused vendors will also be present. The Festival also features bounce house and other fun activities and games for kids.

Special Screening, Festival Outdoor Movie Night

The Right Whale Festival raises awareness about this critically-endangered species of whale. This year, a special film screening will be held on Saturday evening. On November 5, 2022 at Main Beach, the Festival will present an outdoor movie from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., “Last of the Right Whales”, watch YouTube trailer below.

Learn about the North Atlantic right whale migration to Amelia Island. This award-winning film “follows researchers, enthusiasts, photographers and activists committed to saving this species,” according to the Festival’s Facebook page, and is rated PG (but not recommended for the very young). Be sure to bring beach chairs for a relaxing movie night oceanfront.

Help Protect Right Whale Signs (pictured above at North Beach Park in Fernandina), are posted at various beach entry points along the Amelia Island seashore.

For more information about this weekend’s activity schedule including entertainment, see the Right Whale Festival website.

The dates are set for the next Right Whale Festival in Fernandina Beach, FL, scheduled for November 4 & 5, 2023.