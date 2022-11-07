2022 Veterans Day Parade Downtown & History of American Soldier At Fort Clinch

Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11, 2022 In Downtown Fernandina

The annual Veterans Day Parade, hosted by American Legion Post 54, will be held in downtown Fernandina Beach on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. Want to be in the parade? Get further info by contacting William Bradshaw at 904-261-7900 or [email protected]

History of the American Soldier, Fort Clinch, Nov. 12, 2022

Fort Clinch, located in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, FL

An annual November event held at Fort Clinch State Park, this year “The History of the American Soldier” is scheduled for Saturday evening, November 12, 2022 (entry begins at 6 p.m.) Show hours are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Be sure to bring beach chairs and blankets. Held at the Fort Clinch parade grounds, this production of American military history is a terrific living history experience. Watch a timeline of soldiers from every major U.S. military conflict in American history from the Revolutionary War to present times.

History of the American Soldier, Fort Clinch

Period music of past eras is played, helping to set the mood. Also watch firing demonstrations of vintage weapons. ADMISSION: Bring a canned food item (donation to Barnabas Food Pantry). For more info, call Fort Clinch at 904-277-7274.