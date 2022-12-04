Cracks Spreading In The Real Estate Foundation

Editor’s note: Contributing columnist, Steve Nicklas, expresses his views and insight on various topics in Marketplace.

There were no ceremonies, no services, no remembrances. None of these to commemorate the demise of what was a rip-roaring, red-hot real estate market – here and just about everywhere.

“It’s dead,” says a local real estate professional. Not dead, as if to never return. But dead as in slow, or slower, compared to the hectic, prosperous pace of recent years.

Cracks have been spreading in the real estate foundation. Confidence of home sellers has plummeted, as has homebuyer demand. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have risen dramatically to around 7 percent, making transactions more costly.

Local housing statistics reveal their own story. Home sales in September were down 35 percent year over year, while new pending sales dropped about the same amount. Similar results occurred in July and August.

Meanwhile, sales prices increased nicely, so the local market is hardly tanking right now. The excesses have pretty much worn off, however. Even so, with a very limited inventory, Amelia Island properties continue to demand top prices. Record sales of $10 million and $13 million have recently occurred here.

The forewarnings were omnipresent. National homebuilders have raised concerns and trimmed prices. The U.S. stock market has corrected sharply and/or entered a bear market. Government officials and Wall Street professionals alike have cautioned about a potential recession.

“The rapid rise in mortgage rates, coupled with high inflation and general economic uncertainty, have made many buyers pause in their home-buying decision,” said David Auld, the president of D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder.

None of these conditions are good for real estate. Not for the buyer, nor the seller. In response, another local real estate professional wrote: “The sky is falling the sky is falling!!! Well, maybe not falling, but the beautiful blue sky over Nassau does have some cracks in it.”

In a recurring issue, here and elsewhere, home prices are so high that first-time buyers are often priced out of the market. And it’s difficult to save money by renting, with rents having escalated.

In Nassau County, the median home price is $473,000, and the average price is $612,000. The average price is often skewed by exceptionally high sales.

This raises another problem. While the average income in the county is $61,000, it would require a household income of nearly $130,000 to afford homes at these prices. Therefore, many types of essential employees must live outside of the county and commute to work.

In retrospect, we must make it easy and convenient for firemen and policemen and teachers to work in Nassau County. Especially for teachers, with a growing shortage here.

While a soaring housing market is certainly profitable, and drives property taxes, it also widens the gap between who can and can’t afford to live here. And the sky is indeed falling, for those who can’t afford it.

