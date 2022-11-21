Lighted Christmas Parade, Pet Parade Of Paws & Illuminated Procession

Community Spirit On Display — Three Festive Parades In December 2022 Are Fun For Spectators & Participants Alike In Downtown Fernandina

Lighted Christmas Parade – December 3, 2022 at 6 PM

Lighted Christmas Parade, Fernandina Beach Pirates

The annual Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. and is organized by Fernandina’s America’s Youth. Not to be missed, it’s one of the year’s best, very festive and fun for kids and adults alike, with lots of participants. Held in downtown Fernandina Beach along the traditional parade route, it features lighted floats (some with music), Fernandina’s Mighty Marching Pirates Band, lots of decorated lighted vehicles, various community group marchers and dancers.

Lighted Christmas Parade, Downtown Fernandina

This year’s parade theme is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” (Want to be in the Lighted Christmas Parade? Contact John Gilbert with America’s Youth at 904-624-5383 or [email protected]).

Dickens Illuminated Procession — December 8, 2022. 5 PM To 7:30 PM, Ending With “Light Show” Finale At Riverfront

This Thursday evening holiday season event on December 8, 2022 starts at 5 p.m. downtown with music and food trucks. Then watch or participate in the walking lantern procession at 7 p.m. The evening concludes with 7:30 p.m. “Light Show” at Fernandina’s riverfront.

This holiday Illuminated Procession kicks off the weekend’s Dickens on Centre Victorian-era themed street festival. It’s the perfect time to go downtown, enjoy the historic district’s holiday lights, festive ambiance and get into the spirit of Christmas.

How To Participate In Illuminated Procession

Illuminated Procession, Dickens on Centre

Want to be a walker in the procession? Note that “only battery operated lights and lanterns will be permitted. Participants are encouraged to bring illuminated lanterns or something that shines, glows or twinkles.” Procession participants gather at 6:45 p.m. on Front Street, with the walk beginning at 7 p.m. Note the procession route is different from traditional parades. Procession will walk “east on Ash Street, north on 6th Street, and west on Centre Street.”

Holiday Parade of Paws – December 10, 2022 at 11 AM

Watch this cute parade with oodles of adorable doggies and their spirited owners dressed up for the holidays from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in downtown Fernandina.

“Polar Bear” Coca-Cola Doggies, Parade of Paws

Parade participants can register day of event at 10 a.m. at the Old Train Depot/Welcome Center. A fundraising event for the Nassau Humane Society, pet entries are $20. The short parade route is on the sidewalk along Centre Street starting at the Old Train Depot, up to 4th Street, then crossing Centre, and turning back to the Depot. Prizes for parade participants in 2022 will be in categories: “Best Victorian, Most Original, and Looks Most Like Owner,” and top three overall. Questions? Call Nassau Humane Society (904) 321-1647.