Street Festival, “Dickens On Centre” 2022 Event In Fernandina Beach

Dickens on Centre — December 8 – 11, 2022

Inspired by Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens on Centre transforms downtown Fernandina Beach into a classic English village. A Victorian-themed celebration of food, fun, and entertainment takes place under a canopy of twinkling lights within the historic district in downtown Fernandina Beach.

“Since it was introduced eight years ago, Dickens has become a great family tradition, in part due to the wide variety of activities and events like the Illuminated Procession and Enchanted Village, which is back and better than ever,” said Gil Langley, president and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

HIGHLIGHTS — Dickens on Centre special events include:

Dickens Illuminated Procession (Dec. 8, 2022): Bring something that twinkles or glows and join in a leisurely stroll through Fernandina’s historic district beginning at 7 p.m. (or attend as a spectator to watch procession). Enjoy food trucks and entertainment starting at 5 p.m. and stay for the “Light Show” show over the Fernandina Harbor Marina at 7:30 p.m.

Dickens on Centre (Dec. 9-11, 2022): Roam around Fernandina’s historic Friday evening through Sunday. General admission is free. During this holiday street Festival, glimpse costumed characters, watch themed entertainment on the stage at foot of Centre Street plus opportunities to see Saint Nick. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Also, many gift vendor booths line downtown streets, selling seasonal wares.

Run Like the Dickens (Dec. 10, 2022): Get moving and join this fun run on Amelia Island at Main Beach at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome, including dogs and kids!

Dickens After Dark (Dec. 10, 2022): A Dickens event for adults 21 and older at the historic Lesesne House on Centre Street. This VIP party features unique specialty entertainment, historic ghost tours, festive food, drinks and much more. Advance ticket required, purchase via Eventbrite ($125 per adult plus tax and online fee), buy online by Dec. 2, 2022.

See the full schedule of activities and times at Dickens on Centre website.

Source: Event info from Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau news release (Nov. 15, 2022).

