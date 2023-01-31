Little Tiger Island One of Five Land Conservation Acquisitions in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve five properties across the state (more than 3,500 acres in total). Locally, this includes 565 acres within the Tiger Island/Little Tiger Island Florida Forever project in Nassau County.

The five Florida properties being conserved stretch from Nassau County at the Florida-Georgia border south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.

“Just last week, I signed Executive Order 23-06 directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to continue its momentum and conserve natural lands through land acquisition…” I am glad Florida is pursuing these valuable acquisitions and completing a number of Florida Forever projects. We will continue to prioritize protecting and restoring Florida’s natural resources for current and future generations.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (News release Jan. 18, 2023)

“It is now or never for conservation in Florida, and we applaud Governor DeSantis and his Cabinet members for realizing the importance of saving our natural spaces,” said Allison DeFoor, president of the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) in a separate news release issued by this regional non-profit organization on January 19, 2023.

NFLT Helped Keep Little Tiger Island Natural Forever

“We have been working to protect this property for years and are thrilled it will now be natural forever. Little Tiger Island is an important ecosystem for many plant and animal species and provides environmental benefits to the area,” said DeFoor.

Connecting Network Of Protected Lands

Little Tiger Island’s location as a key property in the Florida Wildlife Corridor is described as follows by the North Florida Land Trust:

“The property connects a network of protected lands and waters along the Florida-Georgia border from St. Andrew Sound in Georgia to the St. Johns River, which includes Fort Clinch State Park, Cumberland Island National Seashore and the Fort Clinch Aquatic Preserve.”

NFLT’s Little Tiger Island, Nassau County map (screen shot)

According to the Governor’s office news release, Little Tiger Island will be managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as an addition to Fort Clinch State Park.

Grants & Funding For Little Tiger Island Acquisition

“The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) facilitated much of the due diligence necessary to acquire Little Tiger Island and secured a $1 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program. The state will fund the remaining $1,965,000 purchase price,” according to the NFLT.