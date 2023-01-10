Market Highs 2022: Top Amelia Island Home Sold Vs. Rare Collector Car

Oceanfront Real Estate Vs. Collector Automobiles

When some hear the number 13, it’s often associated with bad luck, especially on the calendar, namely “Friday the 13th.” There’s actually an official fear of this double digit called “triskaidekaphobia,” and common practice to avoid labeling a 13th floor in skyscrapers and hotels.

Here on Amelia Island, however, “13” became a rather lucky or winning number this past year. $13 million (plus) reflects the highest dollars paid during 2022 for a single car and a single-family home sold on this northeast Florida barrier island.

Top Home Sale Vs. Rare Car During 2022

Amelia Island Living has mentioned in the past how a single collector car can sell for much more than the highest priced estate-sized home located on Amelia’s oceanfront. However, during 2022, a near tie emerged between a fabulous French car and a spectacular seaside home. There’s only one reason why a car can fetch millions here, the presence of the annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance (now rebranded “The Amelia”).

Oceanfront Home Sold For $13.350 Million

This year’s highest priced single-family home sold on Amelia Island was located oceanfront featuring 11,445 square feet with 7 bedrooms and and 11 bathrooms. Situated seaside along the dunes within the gated golf course community of Amelia Island Plantation, this home sold for $13,350,000 (pictured below, right). The sale was recorded on October 18, 2022 according to public records at the Nassau County Clerk’s Office.

Oceanfront Homes, Amelia Island Plantation In Northeast Florida. (Photo: Home on left sold for $10.55 million, home on right sold for $13.35 million.)

Another of the highest sales during 2022 (pictured above on the left), was a home located on the same street, Ocean Club Drive, within Amelia Island Plantation. It sold for $10,550,000, the transaction recorded on June 2, 2022 per public records at Nassau County Clerk’s Office. An additional high end residential sale on Amelia Island’s south end (on Residence Court, not pictured), sold for $11,450,000, recorded on July 1, 2022. However, this sales transaction also included two extra adjoining oceanfront lots.

1937 Talbot-Lago Sold For $13.425 Million

1937 Talbot-Lago sold for $13.425 million at Amelia Island auction (March 2022). Photo courtesy of @AmeliaConcours.

Sold by Gooding & Company on Amelia Island during the “The Amelia” March 2022 event, the highest-priced collector car sold at auction on this barrier island fetched $13,425,000. The magnificent vehicle was a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi. The sale made this vintage ride the most expensive French car ever sold at auction in the world. Watch Gooding & Company’s YouTube video below for a more detailed explanation of why this automobile is so special.

In sum, “At the Amelia Island auctions [in 2022], nearly 300 cars sold for a total of $127.7 million,” according to Hagerty’s “Biggest Auction Sales of 2022” published Dec. 28, 2022.

“The Amelia” 2023 Features Jeff Gordon

“The Amelia” is a globally-recognized event that brings the world’s top auto aficionados, collectors, auctioneers and car lovers in general to Amelia Island every March. This year’s event is happening March 2-5, 2023 featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer, Jeff Gordon, as honoree. Various activities are scheduled over several days, including the centerpiece Sunday show, “The Amelia” featuring a treasure trove of rare collector vehicles parked along the golf course adjacent to the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton.

The auto auctions each year are presented by several companies, including Gooding and Co., RM Sothebys, and Bonhams. An additional auction company, Broad Arrow Group (a Hagerty Company), will present its inaugural “Amelia Auction” on March 3-4, 2023.

Interested in collector cars and never experienced “The Amelia” ? Learn more by browsing Amelia Island Living’s large collection of archived articles about this extraordinary annual event.