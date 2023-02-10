CITIZENS SCIENCE — 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count

Annual February Event

This global bird observation event begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 and lasts four days through Monday, February 20, 2023, the last day of counting birds.

The Project’s Goal

“These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations,” according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Observe Birds Anywhere (Not Just Backyard)

Count all the birds you see or hear within your planned time/location. While the event’s name includes “backyard,” count birds any place you choose.

This citizen science project encourages the public around the world to take as little as 15 minutes on one day (or multiple days) to observe birds. Then submit the data about what species were sighted and number count by going online to website or using eBird app or Merlin app.

Great Backyard Bird Count 2023 — 26th Anniversary

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology conducts an annual worldwide event, the Great Backyard Bird Count each February. It’s a collaboration with the National Audubon Society, Birds Canada (and Wild Birds Unlimited is a founding sponsor). This year in 2023, the bird count celebrates its 26th anniversary.

How To Participate In Bird Count & Learn More

There’s a Q & A Webinar about the Great Backyard Bird Count 2023 scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.(Eastern) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The webinar features expert advice and tips about making birdwatching easier. For more information on how to count birds and submit data for the Great Backyard Bird Count 2023, see the official website.