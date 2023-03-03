“The Hangar” Exhibit At Fernandina’s Airport Features Vintage Planes & Sports Cars

Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport — March 4, 2023

Happening at Bent Wing Flight Services located at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport on March 4, 2023 ( from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), is “The Hangar” inaugural event.

On display at the airport will be vintage airplanes, including a 1944 North American P-51D Mustang and 1938 Lockheed 12A.

100-Plus Rare Cars At Airport Exhibit

In addition, attendees will have opportunity to browse over one hundred “extremely rare sports and competition cars from the 1950s to present,” and “coveted watches,” as described by hosts of this new exhibition on northeast Florida’s barrier island, Amelia.

From Long Island, NY To Amelia Island, FL

Bringing this event to Amelia Island, FL here in the South are Shamin Abas and Jeffrey Einhorn. They are co-founders of a car event, “The Bridge,” that happens up north in The Hamptons on another east coast island. The exclusive Hamptons event reportedly attracts top collectors from across the nation.

“The Bridge” event on Long Island, NY is invitation only, held on the former grounds of a storied racing venue, the Bridgehampton Race Circuit. The race track where racing legends like Richard Petty competed more than 50 years ago was redeveloped into a golf course with some of the landmarks of the racetrack preserved.

Featuring live music, “The Hangar” attendees can also enjoy “premium wines and delicious bites,” along with the opportunity to browse this special display of planes and cars.

Here in northeast Florida on Amelia Island, tickets are for sale online for “The Hangar,” inaugural event at Fernandina’s city airport. Admission is $275 per person, and the Friends of Fernandina Aviation, a non-profit, is to receive a contribution from ticket sales. See thehangaramelia.com for more info.

Since the first Concours d’Elegance was held on this northeast Florida barrier island back in 1996, Amelia Island’s event has bloomed into a 4-day car culture extravaganza. New events have been introduced over the decades, piggybacking on the success and growth of “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance, the original event that put Amelia Island on the map as a gathering place for car enthusiasts and a marketplace for investment-class, collector vehicles.

