Ferris Bueller’s Red Ferrari Movie Car Sold in Fernandina Beach

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” circa 1986, became a cult film and teenage classic that’s transcended time.

Haven’t seen this movie in ages? Or possibly never? Below is a quick look at the highlights in Paramount Picture’s official trailer. A movie filled with a car load of laughs, the film stars Matthew Broderick as a high schooler who made cutting class an art form.

“It is his fault, he didn’t lock the garage…”

The teenage joy ride around Chicago was in a “borrowed” Ferrari (of course, taken without parental permission). The cherished Ferrari was owned by the dad of Ferris’ best buddy, “Cameron Frye,” portrayed in the movie by actor Alan Ruck.

Pre-Sale Estimated Value $350,000 To $450,000

The movie car auctioned on Amelia Island, FL March 2, 2023 was actually a Ferrari replica made for Paramount Pictures by Modena. It was used in the film instead of a real one, considering the expense of a real Ferrari that would be shameful to maul for a movie.

This famous Ferrari-replica movie car headed for hammer time on Thursday afternoon, March 2, 2023, at the Fernandina Beach Golf Course, the auction hosted by Bonhams. The 1985 Modena Spyder California Chassis no. AZ218752 had a pre-sale estimated value range of $350,000 to $450,000.

What Did This Ferris Bueller Ferrari Replica Fetch At Bonham’s Sale?

The “Ferris Bueller” 1985 Modena Spyder California bidding began at $200,000. It didn’t take long for the hammer to come down at $280,000, and according to Bonhams, sold for $313,000 including buyer’s premium.

This Ferrari isn’t the first pop culture movie car that has been brought to Amelia Island, nor will it be the last. Hollywood movie cars often appear on the show field at Amelia’s Concours d’Elegance. They appeal to the general public who remember these automobiles, like the world-famous DeLorean “time machine” from “Back To The Future” that was showcased here on Amelia Island in 2021, read related article.

The new owner of this memorable Hollywood movie car, the “Ferris Bueller” 1985 Modena Spyder California, also received some related signed movie memorabilia. Read the full description, additional photos and comments about this 1985 Modena Spyder California car by browsing Bonhams Amelia Island auction catalogue, Lot 190, here.

In total, “a set of four replica 250 GT Californias” were made for use during the film, the Bonhams catalogue indicates.

As a sidebar, a “real,” exceedingly rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider sold at auction here on Amelia Island for over $18 million on March 3, 2023 at another auction that was held by Gooding & Company.