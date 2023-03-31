Springtime Event: Wild Amelia Nature Festival In May 2023

The Wild Amelia Nature Festival is happening this year May 19-21, 2023.

Great Horned Owl Juvenile. Fort Clinch State Park (Photo: March 2023 by AmeliaIslandLiving.com).
Celebration Of Bioregion

The Wild Amelia Nature Festival is a celebration of the bioregion here at the Florida-Georgia border.

Wild Amelia Expo — May 20, 2023

The Wild Amelia nature “Expo” with “Kids’Niche” is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Fernandina Beach Recreation Center on Atlantic Avenue. This one-day “Expo” includes exhibitor booths, live critters, food trucks, musical entertainment and fun activities for kids.

Eco Tours To Explore Coastal Nature

Eco tours (field trips), are offered during the Festival led by naturalists and state park rangers to explore natural areas. There’s also opportunity to get out on the water during a kayaking excursion or hop aboard an educational river cruise. For example, happening on Friday, May 19, 2023, is the “Wild Amelia” on the river sunset cruise (with “heavy hors d’oeuvres), BYOB aboard Amelia River Cruises from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (tickets $50).

Wild Nites

During the year, Wild Amelia also offers the “Wild Nite” educational lecture series with expert speakers.

In the past a separate organization, Wild Amelia has transitioned more recently to become one of the programs offered by Keep Nassau Beautiful.

Learn more, see updates about the Wild Amelia Nature Festival activities schedule by visiting Keep Nassau Beautiful’s website.

Nature Photography Contest

Do you like to photograph nature? Wild Amelia’s photo contest seeks entries submitted by novices, pros and kids. Submissions are either adult amateurs, adult professionals or in the youth category (by age). Wild Amelia produces a nature calendar annually featuring their photo contest’s winning images. The photos are also typically featured at an exhibit (in past years held at the Fort Clinch Visitor Center building). Learn more about entering the 2023 Wild Amelia nature photo contest.

Nature Scenes, Flora & Fauna Around Amelia Island
Amelia Island Living’s Photo Gallery
Hikers in south side of Egans Greenway, Amelia Island, Florida. Trail area where alligators often seen. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)
Egans Greenway
Amelia Island Alligator, Summertime In Egans Greenway. Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com
Alligator, Egans Greenway
Egans Greenway, Fernandina Beach (on Amelia Island, FL)
Egans Greenway
Seashore Mallow, Blooming in Egans Greenway, Fernandina Beach
Seashore Mallow
Wild Purple Passionflower Vine, Egans Greenway in Fernandina Beach
Purple Passionflower
Large-flower Rosegentian (AKA Marsh Pink), Egans Greenway in Fernandina Beach photo
Rosegentian
Amelia Island Roseate Spoonbills (Egans Greenway)
Roseate Spoonbills
Juvenile Green Heron, Egans Greenway, Fernandina Beach, FL.
Juvenile Green Heron
Great Blue Heron
Marsh Along Egans Creek, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island
Tidal Marsh
Green Trails, Purple Blooms, Railroad Vine, Amelia Island, Florida photo
Railroad Vine
Egans Greenway: Water Moccasin (Cottonmouth) Snake (Juvenile) photo
Water Moccasin
Marsh Rabbits, Amelia Island, Florida
Marsh Rabbits
Gopher Tortoise, Amelia Island Beach Dunes. Photo AmeliaIslandLiving.com
Gopher Tortoise
White Pelican
Bike Riders on Trail, Egans Greenway in Fernandina Beach, Oct. 4, 2012
Egans Greenway
Eagle At The Beach, Amelia Island State Park photo
Bald Eagle
Black Skimmers at Fernandina's Main Beach during winter. Photo by Amelia Island Living magazine.
Black Skimmers
Amelia Island birds, birdwatching, Wild Amelia Nature Festival
Ruddy Turnstone
American Beautyberry Fort Clinch State Park, Amelia Island Living Magazine
American Beautyberry, Fort Clinch State Park
Southern Wax Myrtle berries provide food for the birds (a Florida native shrub). Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com.
Southern Wax Myrtle
Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot Island, wonderful place for bird observation. Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com
Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot
White Pelicans Flock Spoonbill Pond Big Talbot Island
White Pelicans At Spoonbill Pond

