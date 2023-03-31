Springtime Event: Wild Amelia Nature Festival In May 2023

Celebration Of Bioregion

The Wild Amelia Nature Festival is a celebration of the bioregion here at the Florida-Georgia border.

Wild Amelia Expo — May 20, 2023

The Wild Amelia nature “Expo” with “Kids’Niche” is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Fernandina Beach Recreation Center on Atlantic Avenue. This one-day “Expo” includes exhibitor booths, live critters, food trucks, musical entertainment and fun activities for kids.

Eco Tours To Explore Coastal Nature

Eco tours (field trips), are offered during the Festival led by naturalists and state park rangers to explore natural areas. There’s also opportunity to get out on the water during a kayaking excursion or hop aboard an educational river cruise. For example, happening on Friday, May 19, 2023, is the “Wild Amelia” on the river sunset cruise (with “heavy hors d’oeuvres), BYOB aboard Amelia River Cruises from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (tickets $50).

Wild Nites

During the year, Wild Amelia also offers the “Wild Nite” educational lecture series with expert speakers.

In the past a separate organization, Wild Amelia has transitioned more recently to become one of the programs offered by Keep Nassau Beautiful.

Learn more, see updates about the Wild Amelia Nature Festival activities schedule by visiting Keep Nassau Beautiful’s website.

Nature Photography Contest

Do you like to photograph nature? Wild Amelia’s photo contest seeks entries submitted by novices, pros and kids. Submissions are either adult amateurs, adult professionals or in the youth category (by age). Wild Amelia produces a nature calendar annually featuring their photo contest’s winning images. The photos are also typically featured at an exhibit (in past years held at the Fort Clinch Visitor Center building). Learn more about entering the 2023 Wild Amelia nature photo contest.

Nature Scenes, Flora & Fauna Around Amelia Island

Amelia Island Living’s Photo Gallery

Egans Greenway Alligator, Egans Greenway Egans Greenway Seashore Mallow Purple Passionflower Rosegentian Roseate Spoonbills Juvenile Green Heron Great Blue Heron Tidal Marsh Railroad Vine Water Moccasin Marsh Rabbits Gopher Tortoise White Pelican Egans Greenway Bald Eagle Black Skimmers Ruddy Turnstone American Beautyberry, Fort Clinch State Park Southern Wax Myrtle Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot White Pelicans At Spoonbill Pond