Florida Master Gardener Volunteers’ Plant Sale

Springtime’s Plant Sale Is May 13, 2023

New Nassau County Extension location, 85831 Miner Road, Yulee, Florida. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com during last year’s plant sale).

Twice a year, Florida Master Gardener volunteers hold plant sales in springtime and fall. The County’s primary Extension office is in Yulee — the Rebecca L. Jordi Nassau County Extension. The spring plant sale is happening Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon at the new Extension office location, 85831 Miner Road, Yulee, FL, 32097 (phone 904-530-6350).

Helpful Advice Provided

The Master Gardener volunteers answer questions and offer advice during the plant sale. Purchases require cash or checks only. (Proceeds support Nassau’s overall horticultural program.)

Marsh American Aster, native plant. Florida Master Gardener Volunteer plant sale. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com during last year’s sale.)

One example (pictured above), is a native perennial purchased at last year’s spring sale, a Marsh American Aster. Advice offered about this plant was to expect it to spread out through runners, requiring some space. A year later, the plant has multiplied/spread (pictured below), and thriving.

For more information about the UF/IFAS Nassau County Extension, see their website.