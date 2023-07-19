Summertime Sundays At Cumberland Island National Seashore

National Seashore Adds New Ranger-Led Programs Summer 2023

Weekends are a popular time for day tripping to Georgia’s largest barrier island, Cumberland. Located next door to Amelia Island, Florida, Cumberland is on the northern side of the Georgia-Florida border at mouth of St. Marys River (pictured below).

Cumberland Island Seashore

Ranger-led programs at Cumberland Island National Seashore provide insight about coastal nature plus the interesting history of this Southern barrier island.

During summer of 2023, two regular Sunday programs continue at Cumberland Island as follows:

The morning, 10 a.m. “Dungeness Walk” that starts at the Dungeness dock.

The late afternoon, 4 p.m. program at the Sea Camp ranger station.

Two New Programs For Sunday Visitors

In addition to the regular programs noted above, two new programs have been announced by the National Seashore as described below:

“Under The Oaks” — Summer Sundays at 1:15 p.m.

This program is held in the Dungeness ruins area at the Laundry House. Different topics, such as demonstrations of weaving or tabby making, or others like forest foraging and nature journaling — will be presented (all family-friendly and interactive).

“Beach Program” — Summer Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

Gather at seashore’s beach access at Sea Camp. Possible topics include sea turtles, shorebird stewardship, seining, seashells and beach combing.

Ask A Park Ranger

Be sure to ask a park ranger for the daily program schedule on the day of your trip to Cumberland Island.

Sizzling Southern Summers — Be Prepared For Heat!

There’s no denying that summer days in the South are typically sizzling and sultry. Cumberland Island National Seashore advises potential summertime travelers to be prepared with proper supplies. In general, hot temps and thick humidity is to be expected. It’s especially important to stay hydrated and pack your own supply of beverages and snacks/sandwiches for daily needs. Don’t forget sunscreen and bug repellent, as well. Also, be aware that summertime afternoon thunderstorms are common and can blow up quickly.

Planning A Trip To Cumberland Island

Learn more about planning a day trip to Cumberland Island National Seashore, getting there by ferry and ticket costs, plus park fees. Read related article covering price increases in 2023 and summer ferry schedule, daily times.