Nassau’s Fall 2023 Plant Sale Hosted By Master Gardener Volunteers

Nassau County, FL — October 7, 2023 Plant Sale

It’s that time of the year again for the fall plant sale on the grounds of the Rebecca L. Jordi Cooperative Extension Office. The site will be swarming with residents, busy like bees scouring the selection offered by Master Gardener volunteers the morning of October 7, 2023 (9 a.m. to noon). The Extension office is located at 85831 Miner Rd., in Yulee.

FOR SALE — Hundreds of unique plants, propagated and nurtured by local volunteers

Be advised, early birds get the worm. The spring sale this year was a great success, crowds attended and much was claimed quickly. Note that sales are cash or check only. Visit the Nassau County Extension’s Facebook page to review the list posted of plant/trees/flowers available at the October 7th sale.