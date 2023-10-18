North Atlantic Right Whales — October/November 2023 Events & Fundraisers

The Amelia Whale Ambassadors announced the following special events leading up to the annual Right Whale Festival happening Fernandina’s Main Beach Park the first weekend of November 2023.

Oct 18, 2023 – Whales and Wine – Florida House Inn, 5-7 p.m. “Secrets of Right Whales.” A conversation about these critically endangered whales that arrive during wintertime to give birth in coastal waters off Amelia Island.

Oct 27, 2023 – Downtown Trick ’R’ Treat – A 20’ inflatable baby right whale, “Lefty,” will celebrate with kids on Fernandina’s Centre St.

Oct 28, 2023 – “Lefty” will be in the Centre Street pocket park, along with our Amelia Island Whale Ambassadors, for conversation, cookies, and celebration.

Oct 28 – Nov 5, 2023 – Right Whale Week — Retailers and restaurants will offer unique whale products & specials. Look for the right whale decal at participating locations.

Nov 3, 2023 – 11:30am – “Luncheon with Whale Experts” – Hear from specialists in Right Whale recovery and protection. Featuring: Jameson Smith (BWRI), who has been working on disentangling whales for 20+ years. Also, Greg Reilly, retired Coast Guard officer with IFAW, intent on saving Right Whales from vessel strikes. Also hear from Robert Martin, a lobsterman devoted to whale-safe lobster fishing. Limited seating, tickets $15 (includes a box lunch), get tickets online at Eventbrite.

Nov 3, 2023 – 5 to 7 p.m. – River Cruise. Join Greg Reilly and the IFAW team on a special 2-hour Amelia River Cruise, limited to 75 guests. A fundraising event, tickets are $75, preorder at Amelia River Cruises.

Nov 3, 2023 – Festival kickoff party at Fernandina’s Palace Saloon at 7 p.m.

THE BIG EVENT — RIGHT WHALE FESTIVAL

Nov 4 & 5, 2023 – The Right Whale Festival at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park (32 N. Fletcher Avenue). Festival hours on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours Nov. 5, 2023 are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at the Right Whale Festival website.

Nov 6, 2023 – 6pm – Right Whale Spotter Training, courtyard Marriott, Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach.