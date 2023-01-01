50% Off Florida Park Passes, Hunting & Fishing Licenses

Resident Discounts on Annual Florida State Park Passes Plus FWC Gold Sportsman Hunting & Fishing Licenses

Great Outdoors Initiative

As part of the Great Outdoors Initiative, the Governor signed Executive Order 23-209 directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to provide a significant 50% discount on annual state park passes and FWC annual resident Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses. The Governor fully supports Floridians in enjoying the state’s natural resources and the activities that have become family traditions such as hunting and fishing.

Fort Clinch Fort Clinch Fisherman

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the “Great Outdoors Initiative” to encourage Floridians to go outdoors and explore Florida’s natural resources, including award-winning state parks, vast recreation areas, and world-renowned waterways.

“Florida remains one of the country’s top destinations for world-class fishing and unique hunting opportunities,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.

Locally here in coastal northeast Florida, Amelia Island has two wonderful Florida State Parks enjoyed by Nassau County residents:

Fort Clinch Fort Clinch

Amelia Island State Park, pictured along Nassau Sound

Amelia Island State Park

Also, just off Amelia Island’s south end sits two neighboring undeveloped barrier islands, both are Florida State Parks — Big Talbot Island State Park and Little Talbot Island State Park. Nature enthusiasts and bike riders (including all the newcomers/movers to our area who’ve not been to some of these parks), may want to add these to their “to do” lists in our coastal neighborhood. The Timucuan Trail, an off-road paved biking pathway, meanders through these islands. The Timucuan Trail is part of the extensive East Coast Greenway (a trail from the Florida Keys to Maine, along the Atlantic Coast).

Big Talbot Island Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot

Little Talbot Island State Park, Florida

For residents who frequent northeast Florida’s state parks or those planning some roadtrips this coming year to explore parks elsewhere around the Sunshine State, check out this time-limited discounted offer. Note — the annual passes/licenses must be purchased by January 13, 2024 for the 50% off discount.

Florida State Parks Annual Passes are available at the following discounted rates:

Family Annual Pass – $60, plus tax.

Individual Annual Pass – $30, plus tax.

Also, the FWC will be discounting its annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license and Lifetime Sportsman license by 50% (see rates further below).

“Florida is home to some of the best state parks, waterways and recreational lands in the country, and I encourage all Floridians to get outdoors, experience our extraordinary natural resources and enjoy our fundamental right to hunt and fish.” Governor Ron DeSantis

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include the saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting privileges and all associated permits, will also be discounted by 50% and will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:

Annual resident Gold Sportsman – $50.75.

Five-year Gold Sportsman – $247.75.

Lifetime Sportsman License Age 4 or younger – $201.50. Ages 5–12 – $351.50. Ages 13 and older – $501.50.



Learn more about Florida’s Great Outdoors Initiative or purchase your annual park pass and gold sportsman licenses.

With 175 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites spanning nearly 800,000 acres and 100 miles of sandy beaches, Florida is the only four-time winner of the Gold Medal honoring the nation’s best park system. Florida State Parks provided an economic benefit to Florida last fiscal year of over $3.6 billion while supporting more than 50,000 jobs.

Governor DeSantis is a strong supporter of every Floridian’s right to hunt, fish and enjoy the great outdoors, as has been a tradition for generations of Florida families. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 1157, which proposed an amendment to Article 1 of the Florida Constitution to guarantee the right to hunt and fish in Florida. This amendment will be included on the 2024 General Election Ballot for Floridians.

To find more information on fishing and hunting licenses in Florida, visit: myfwc.com/license/recreational.

Learn more about Executive Order 23-209 — The Great Outdoors Initiative.

Governor DeSantis also declared October to be Florida Greenways and Trails Month. DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails coordinates a statewide system of greenways and trails over 9,600 miles long, allowing residents and visitors access to hiking, biking and equestrian recreational opportunities on multi-use and off-road surfaces.