Annual Veterans Day Parade 2023 In Downtown Fernandina

The American Legion Post 54 of Fernandina Beach is once again presenting the Veterans Day parade downtown. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Fernandina Beach Veterans Day Parade, Vietnam Vets (photo from archives)

Downtown Fernandina Parade Route

The traditional parade route will be followed, from Central Park along Ash Street, turning onto 2nd and then heading east on Centre Street back to Central Park.

After the parade, the new brick paver park at the flag area around the American Legion Post will be dedicated. The Post will also be serving lunch with music by Island Vibe from 1 p.m. to 4 pm.

Veterans Day honors all who’ve served the nation in war or peace. Thank you for your service to the United States!