Special Presentation — History Of The American Soldier At Fort Clinch

Unique Event At Historic Fortress in Fernandina Beach

A Saturday night event happening under the stars on November 11, 2023 at Fort Clinch State Park, “The History of the American Soldier” is a wonderful tribute to America’s veterans.

A Salute To America’s Armed Forces

This excellent living history production is presented by The Friends of Fort Clinch. This Veterans Day event features a timeline of soldiers throughout American military history, covering conflicts from the birth of our nation in 1776 through contemporary times.

Period Music, Weapon Firing Demonstrations

Through a combination of lighting, period music of past eras, and firing demonstrations of vintage weapons, “The History of the American Soldier” creates a stirring atmosphere on the parade grounds of this historic fortress. It’s a top event of the year to be enjoyed at Fort Clinch.

If you happen to be a Nassau County resident who’s never experienced this unique presentation, consider adding it to your “to do” list. Amelia Island visitors who’ll be here during the second weekend in November should also check this out.

It’s both interesting and educational, a unique nighttime show under the stars to share with friends and family — do bring the kids and/or grandkids. Also bring beach chairs to sit comfortably and relax during the presentation.

Be prepared for potential chill in the air at night this time of year on Amelia Island, considering it also could be breezy at Fort Clinch’s waterfront setting. (It’s a good idea to wear a jacket and bring a blanket, in case they’re needed.)

EVENT ADMISSION: For the “History of the American Soldier” evening event, bring a canned food item per person, a food drive donation for the local Barnabas Food Pantry.

EVENT TIME: Attendees can enter the Fort’s parade ground starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The presentation officially begins at 7 p.m. and finishes around 8:30 p.m.).

Veterans Day honors all who’ve served the nation in war or peace. Thank you for your service to the United States!

FORT CLINCH ADDRESS: For those who’ve never been to this wonderful Florida State Park on Amelia Island, Fort Clinch is located at 2601 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 (about two blocks west of Main Beach Park).

Questions? For more information, call Fort Clinch at 904-277-7274.

While this normally is an annual tribute to Veterans held each year in November at Fort Clinch State Park, it’s actually been a few years since “The History Of The American Soldier” was presented. Last year in 2022 an unusually late hurricane, Nicole, caused this special event to be cancelled. And during the pandemic, there were skip years. So don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience this Fort Clinch presentation in November 2023!