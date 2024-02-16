Stargazing Event At Fort Clinch State Park In February 2024

Astronomy Night At Fort Clinch State Park

A special evening event is scheduled for Friday, February 16, 2024 at Amelia Island’s Fort Clinch State Park.

According to the event’s sponsors, Friends of Fort Clinch (a citizen support organization):

It’s an “opportunity to view the moon and closeups of its craters, Jupiter’s moons, constellation identification and many more celestial sights.”

Northeast Florida Astronomical Society

A big thanks goes out to Northeast Florida Astronomical Society members who are loaning telescopes for enjoyment of the public at this Fort Clinch celestial event happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Happening at the historic fortress, visitors are advised to only use “red or low-lumen lights when in the viewing area.” Upon arriving at the fortress guest parking lot (getting there is a 3-mile drive along the park’s main entry road), walk through the courtyard next to Visitor’s Center and follow lighted path.

Sounds like a fun and educational opportunity to share with kids and grandchildren and potentially spark an interest in astronomy.

Canned Goods Drive For Barnabas Food Pantry

Fingers are crossed for clear skies so local residents and visitors alike can attend this 2-hour celestial session, with regular park admission waived at the ranger station entry gate. Instead, please bring a canned good item per person for donation, a food drive to benefit the local Barnabas food bank.

Naturally, the sky must be clear enough for this event to take place, so it’s subject to cancellation. Keep up with event news about this special astronomical viewing at the Friends of Fort Clinch Facebook page (or call 904-583-2152 day of event for early evening advisory).

More Information

Learn more about the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society (NFAS) at their website and/or visit the NFAS public group page on Facebook.