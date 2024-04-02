Florida’s Dire Problem — Exorbitant Property Insurance Costs

Editor’s note: Contributing columnist, Steve Nicklas, expresses his views and insight on various topics in Marketplace.

As his dream of becoming president fades, Ron DeSantis opens his eyes to a nightmarish reality over property insurance in Florida.

The confounding insurance problem affects both homes and businesses and is twofold: the exorbitant costs, and the lack of availability. The situation is clearly dire. It threatens Florida’s vibrant growth bolstered by a reliable inflow of new residents and businesses.

However, Gov. DeSantis and loyal Republicans in the state legislature appear to be punting the insurance football again. The only solution from the ongoing legislative session appears to be a temporary fix.

A distracted DeSantis gives mostly lip service. “Let’s reduce the cost of homeowners insurance,” he proclaims. However, his bold plan only reduces the average premium by about 6 percent through a one-year exemption on certain taxes, fees, etc.

The operative words are “one-year exemption.” Even if the legislature approves the plan, residents and businesses receive a scant, short-lived reprieve. And it only applies to properties valued up to $750,000.

The amount of the combined savings – approximately $400 million – sounds substantial, but it is a pittance. Considering the proposed state budget is $114 billion. This nagging issue is not a priority.

There are multiple holes in any plan. The ominous shortcoming is the shortage of insurers in Florida. Then there are the ballooning costs of property insurance policies, riddled with restrictions and limitations.

The numbers sting. Property insurance costs have tripled over the last five years in Florida. The Insurance Information Institute quotes an average annual premium of $4,200 in Florida, but that is hard to find around here. The national premium of $1,700 pales in comparison.

As a last resort, state-funded Citizens Property Insurance Corp. accepts those unable to obtain private coverage. With Citizens, Florida is basically the insurer, a precarious position for a state located in a hurricane corridor.

And the number of Citizens policies is climbing as steadily as the national debt. However, you don’t need a debt clock for this. Citizens has grown to 1.1 million policies, more than double from five years ago. Like clockwork.

A financial columnist explored the potential risks to Florida. “Florida’s business model is built on real estate,” says Jonathan Levin, a chartered financial analyst, in Financial Advisor magazine. “As long as migration trends are positive and the assessed value of homes keeps rising, tax revenues will rise and the state will be happy to underwrite all kinds of risks.”

Levin poses a potential outcome. Or maybe inevitable. “If residents leave and newcomers are deterred because of the high cost of property insurance,” Levin says, “then the entire economic and fiscal edifice will collapse.”

In a catastrophic storm, Citizens can levy an assessment on every homeowner and business if the claims exceed the state’s reserves and reinsurance coverage. Not just for Citizen’s policy holders. This would go over like another Chinese spy balloon.

“That would be a bad look,” Levin says. “And it might ding Florida’s brand.” Actually, this could stop the inflow of residents and businesses like a fortressed dam.

DeSantis and fellow Republicans have done little to address the insurance conundrum. In 2022, state lawmakers made concessions to insurance companies to limit costs from litigation. A few insurance companies re-entered the Florida market after these changes, only offering limited coverage.

AAA Insurance is going the other direction. The popular national company is reducing its exposure to Florida, blaming “unprecedented” increases in reinsurance rates. Worse yet, major insurers Farmers Group and AIG have left the state.

Eleven other insurance companies have liquidated since 2017, and the pace has accelerated. DeSantis has been here through all of it.

Florida congressman Maxwell Frost sent an urgent letter to DeSantis prior to the legislative session, which concludes this month. Frost called on DeSantis to “take swift action to protect Floridians now.” This cry fell on unreceptive ears.

Frost, the first Gen Z member of congress, cited testimonies from his constituents in Central Florida. The Democrat had strong words for DeSantis.

“What I heard emphasized the harm caused to Floridians by your lack of leadership to properly regulate the insurance industry, mitigate the destruction of extreme weather events, and make informed legislative decisions to solve the problem,” Frost said in his well-written letter.

That’ll wake you up. It’s no dream.

