“Ping-Pong Serving Parkinson’s” Exercise Program In Fernandina

Six Week Exercise Class At Fernandina’s Atlantic Ave. Rec Center For Those Diagnosed With Parkinson’s

The Fernandina Beach Ping Pong Club announced a new program happening at the Atlantic Recreation Center. The Nassau County Council on Aging (NCCOA) and the City of Fernandina Beach Parks and Recreation Department have partnered to establish this a pilot ping-pong exercise program for Parkinson’s patients.

The program, “Ping-Pong Serving Parkinson’s,” runs for six consecutive Thursdays, beginning March 28th through May 2, 2024, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteer coaches from the Fernandina Beach Ping-Pong Club facilitate the “Ping-Pong Serving Parkinson’s” program. The cost of the 6-week program is $30 per person. Space is limited so that a one to one ratio is maintained for participants and coaches. Paddles and balls are provided.

How To Register For Fernandina’s “Ping Pong-Serving Parkinson’s” Program

Contact the Nassau County Council On Aging (NCCOA) by calling 904-261-0701 (Melody Dawkins, Membership & Community Engagement Director) or eMail: [email protected] .

According to the news release issued by the Fernandina Beach Ping Pong Club on March 12, 2024 announcing the new program, studies have shown that patients with a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis notice improvement in both motor symptoms and mood by playing ping-pong. Specifically, the studies are based on the concept of neuroplasticity – the brain’s capacity to make new neurons and connections through challenging physical exercise. Leading neurologists have validated this non-pharmacological approach to easing the physical effects of Parkinson’s, although medication remains the main focus in the treatment of the disease.

Fernandina Beach Rec Center, Atlantic Avenue.

Pictured above, the Fernandina Beach Atlantic Recreation Center is located at 2500 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034.

