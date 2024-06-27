“Developing A Financial Plan” Class At Nassau County Council on Aging

The long-running “Investing in Today’s Financial Markets” series will resume Thursday, June 27, 2024 (from noon to 1:30 p.m.) at the Nassau County Council on Aging headquarters in Fernandina Beach (1901 Island Walk Way).

The class, “Developing a Financial Plan,” will cover a variety of financial-planning aspects, from drawing up a realistic plan to executing it. Important issues like identifying income-producing investments, titling assets, utilizing insurance, etc. will be covered.

According to the Nassau County Council on Aging, those who are already in NCCOA’s class database can book via myactivecenter.com. Otherwise send an eMail (including your name, address & phone number) to the NCCOA using eMail address: [email protected] or call 904-775-5477 to enroll.

The “Investing in Today’s Financial Markets” series has been offered locally by financial advisor Steve Nicklas for more than 20 years, originating at Florida State College.