‘Tis The Season For Summer Tanagers

Summertime’s heat & humidity is in full swing around the Florida-Georgia border and will likely stick around through September.

A colorful song bird has shown up with rising temps, a seasonal migrant to our area. Summer Tanagers are winging their way around Amelia Island, Florida.

Yellowish-Green Female Summer Tanager, Amelia Island (June 2024)

Summer Tanagers Breed in the Sunshine State

Audubon’s website indicates that in the Southeastern USA, this species “breeds in dry open woods, especially those of oak, hickory, or pine.” Nests are built from grass, stems, Spanish Moss & fine grass, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Their main diet is insects (they’re nicknamed “bee birds” since they’re known to eat lots of bees and wasps), and also consume some berries. We’ve found they seem to be drawn to water, so a birdbath might entice them locally to come down from the tree tops.

Pictured here are Summer Tanagers sighted on a few occasions during June 2024 here on Amelia Island — red males and greenish-yellow females.

Provide Birds With Water For Drinking & Dunking

Wild birds need fresh water to drink and bathe. Especially during the hottest months of the year, a steady stream of a variety of bird species arrive daily to visit local birdbaths.

Summer Tanager (female), Amelia Island (June 2024).

Male Summer Tanager, Amelia Island, Florida (June 2024).

Back in 2018, Amelia Island Living also photographed a molting immature male during its transition to red feathers, at birdbath.

Immature male Summer Tanager transitioning to red feathers, Amelia Island, Florida.

Florida’s hot, sultry summertime weather requires refreshing birdbath water two to three times a day. Water gets splashed out from so much bird activity (and perhaps some evaporation). You can help wild birds survive by supplying some fresh water for our feathered friends this summer and throughout the year.