Fernandina’s City Sports Fields Closed Due To Excessive Rain & Flooding

Mother Nature has been drenching Amelia Island, surrounding areas of Nassau County, and elsewhere in our region here around the Florida-Georgia border. Local landscapes are soaked, there’s lots of standing water and ponds forming on many properties all around our area and some roadways have been getting flooded. (See also related article, “Nassau Roads With Standing Water, Some Impassable.” )

12.88 Inches Of Rain In Fernandina Beach In 10 Days

Mike Buresh, chief meteorologist at Action News JAX, indicated Thursday evening, September 12, 2024 that 12.88 inches of rain has fallen in Fernandina Beach during the last 10-day period, September 3rd through September 12th.

These rainy days of September were preceded by an unusually wet July and August 2024. The city of Fernandina Beach reported that according to the St. Johns River Water Management district for Nassau County, Florida July rainfall was 142% of the monthly average, and August was 204% of the average for that month.

Fernandina Beach Sports Field Closures

On September 11, 2024, Fernandina Beach mayor and city commissioner, Bradley Bean, announced the closure of all city sports fields to protect them from damage during flooded conditions (see the city’s field closure list below).

The city’s sport field closure announcement was posted on the Fernandina Beach Government Facebook page 09/11/2024, stating:

“We have been closely monitoring the weather and the impact the rain is having on our fields. At this point, we have no choice but to shut down the sports fields for the remainder of the week.” (Listed below):

Central Park (Baseball and Football)

Ybor Alvarez Complex

Joe Velardi Field

Peck Field

Hickory Street Fields and

Charles Albert Field and Practice Fields

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to your schedules. However, we must take this action to protect the grounds from sustaining any substantial damage.

“We will reassess the situation next week. If the weather persists, we may need to continue with the closures. “

Follow the Fernandina Beach Government’s Facebook page for updates.

Fernandina Beach High School Football Game Moved

Early Thursday evening, September 12, 2024, it was announced that Friday night football on September 13, 2024, a home field game originally scheduled at Fernandina Beach High School, has been moved to the opponent’s high school. The information was announced as follows:

“Due to the weather and poor field conditions, the Fernandina Beach High School football game tomorrow has now been moved to Fort White HS. Game time is 7:00pm.”