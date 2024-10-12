Graveside Chronicles Tour, Fernandina Beach

Learn More About The First Lighthouse Keeper

Hear interesting tales about Amos Latham, Amelia Island’s very first lighthouse keeper, and other notable Fernandina Beach residents of bygone eras during a special one-day event presented by the Amelia Island Museum of History.

October 2024 Tour In Fernandina Beach

In fall of 2024, the Amelia Island Museum of History is hosting “Graveside Chronicles Tours” on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The tours begin at 9 a.m. and are anticipated to take about one and a half hours. The last tour will be at 4 p.m.

Bosque Bello Cemetery

The tours take place at Fernandina’s Bosque Bello Cemetery (pictured ). Called “beautiful woods” by the Spanish, Bosque Bello is located off North 14th Street in Fernandina, adjacent to “Old Town.

Bosque Bello Cemetery Bosque Bello, Fernandina Ancient Tabby Walls

Tour participants will be accompanied by costumed interpreters, and will learn about eight notable residents, at their gravesites.

Graveside Event Tickets — Purchase Online

Tickets for the “Graveside Chronicles Tour” are $25 and went on sale September 6, 2024. They can be purchased online by visiting the Amelia Island Museum website.

Amelia Island Museum Address & Phone:

233 S. Third St., Fernandina Beach, FL 30234. (Phone: 904-261-7378)