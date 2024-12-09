Nassau Roads With Standing Water, Some “Impassable”

SOURCE: News Update From Nassau County, Florida

Nassau County, FL announced updated information the afternoon of Thursday, September 12, 2024 regarding the ongoing rain, drainage issues, and the status of some roads within the County.

Below is the update from the Nassau County Government as of 9/12/2024 (at around 3 p.m.):

“Please be advised that there are several roads in Nassau County that have standing water, some of which are impassable. Reported at this time are:

Miner Road near Ace Hardware

Old Nassauville at Hendricks Road

Green Pine Road at Blackrock Road

Harvester Road at William Burgess Blvd.

Hamilton Street at US 17

Chester Road near Station 71

State Road 200 at Brannan Way

Amelia Island Parkway near City Golf Course entrance

Amelia Island Parkway at Hammock Drive

Amelia Concourse (north) near Majestic Walk

State Road 200 at Spencer Lane

Roses Bluff at Coopers Way

State Road 200 East at Timbercreek Blvd.

At this time, residents are urged to stay home, if possible. If you need to be out, please be very careful. Slow down, brake early, turn on headlights and keep a safe distance. Remember, if you encounter standing water, it’s always best to turn around. Just one foot of moving water can carry a car away!”

Call Road Dept. To Report Weather Impacts

Please continue to submit weather impacts at www.onenassau.com. (See direct link to “NCEM Report Severe Weather Impacts” form.) You can also reach out to the Road Department at (904) 530-6175. As mentioned earlier this week, the entire region is affected by the relentless rainfall. The ground is saturated and the rainfall has nowhere to go. However, the Road Department and Stormwater Drainage Division are evaluating every call/inquiry/complaint received and prioritizing them accordingly. This means that safety issues and threats to property may be addressed first, however no call or complaint will be dismissed. The Road Department and Stormwater Drainage Division will continue to work through each of these issues as they are able.

Nassau County Sheriff Also Issues Advisory

“Please be advised of significant bodies of standing water on and around SR 200 and other areas of Nassau County. This poses a high risk for hydroplaning and dangerous driving conditions. Although there are multiple locations with standing water, SR 200 is currently the most hazardous.” — Facebook post Thursday afternoon, 9/12/2024.

