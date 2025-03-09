The Amelia 2025 Celebrates 30 Years Of Passion For Automobiles

In March 2025, The Amelia by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) will celebrate 30 years of global motoring excellence as it returns to the breathtaking oceanside Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Welcoming New Era of Automotive Passion in 2025

With a packed schedule of special events and activities, the dates of The Amelia on this northeast Florida barrier island are March 6 – March 9, 2025.



For The Love of Cars

“Our goal has always been, and will always be, to bring car enthusiasts together to experience a unique array of vehicles in a sophisticated and enjoyable setting,” said Matt Orendac, Concours Vice Chairman. “As we celebrate our 30th year, we’re excited to present an innovative new show field format featuring nearly 300 cars across more than 30 classes on Concours Sunday. While we’ll honor the beloved elements of past events, we’re also introducing fresh features with details to be revealed soon. Above all, it’s about reconnecting with friends and colleagues who share our passion for cars.”

Guests will enjoy a showcase of top luxury automotive and lifestyle brands, immersive experiences, timeless “racer’s concours” traditions, A-list live entertainment, thrilling auction action, and new culinary delights. This event promises to be unforgettable, celebrating the passion of automotive enthusiasts like never before.

Tickets for the March 2025 Amelia Concours have gone on sale and can be purchased online at AmeliaConcours.com.

Some of the Concours d’Elegance featured classes to be showcased at the March 2025 event include:

Corvette at Sebring. The Corvette became a serious sports car in 1956, debuting at Sebring and winning both the SCCA and Cal Club championships that year. Nearly 70 years later, hundreds of Corvettes have raced and scored victories at Sebring, which plays host to the biggest names in racing and is part of the Triple Crown of endurance racing including the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of LeMans.

Alfa Romeos of the 1930s. Alfa Romeo began the 1930s as it ended the 1920s; dominating Italy’s sports car and competition scene. In all, from 1894 to 1949, Alfa won more international races than any other marque, Bugatti, and Mercedes-Benz included.

Formula 1 Cars 1950-Present. The FIA Formula One World Championship has been one of the world’s premier forms of racing since its inaugural running in 1950. Always centered around single-seat, open wheel racers, F1 continues to attract the world’s best drivers and builders who create cars that push the technological envelope. Today 24 races held across five continents lead to a World Championship for one driver and one constructor/manufacturer.

“The Amelia is a cherished tradition for the hundreds of thousands who have attended the show over the decades. Automotive history marches along with us now, and so do the cars we display on the show field – many younger than the event itself…” McKeel Hagerty, The Amelia Chairman and Hagerty CEO and Chairman

Hagerty’s CEO further stated, “As we celebrate 30 years of the ‘racer’s concours,’ we welcome a new generation of enthusiasts with new ways to engage them, including integration of Formula 1 elements this year.”

Since its inception in 1996, The Amelia has donated more than $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations. In keeping with past tradition, The Amelia will continue to support Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, local Shop with Cops programs and Community Hospice and Palliative Care.

More About The Amelia

The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Last year’s 29th annual gathering at The Amelia attracted a record-breaking 27,000 enthusiasts, collector car ride and drive experiences, thousands of young enthusiasts engaged and test drive events on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

The Broad Arrow Auction, luxury shopping, new luxury automotive unveilings, experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday’s Cars and Community, including RADwood, and Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, which showcased 285 historically significant vehicles in 36 classes. Each year The Amelia honors a racing legend. Last year’s honoree was Rick Hendrick, NASCAR hall of famer, and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. (The next honoree for the March 2025 event is yet to be announced.)

Learn more about The Amelia and various scheduled activities including the centerpiece Sunday event happening on March 9th, 2025, the Concours d’Elegance. Sunday show tickets per adult cost $125 (early bird pricing), and can be purchased online at AmeliaConcours.com.

_______

SOURCE: News release, The Amelia/Hagerty (September 16, 2024)