Too Much Rain Becomes September’s Big Story In Fernandina & Nassau

The first few weeks of September 2024 around Amelia Island and elsewhere here in Nassau County were far from the norm. In a nutshell, continuing rain storms following abnormally high amounts of rainfall in the preceding two months of July and August reached a tipping point. And boy, did it spill over.

This weather story reached its climax around September 9th through 13th, when local area stormwater systems became severely overwhelmed resulting in standing water and flooding.

Amelia Island streets and yards flooded in many neighborhoods after too many rainy days overwhelmed drainage systems. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

The city of Fernandina and Nassau County’s Emergency Management began posting warnings via social media and sent text alerts. The public was informed about many flooded roadways, advised not to drive through standing water, and to stay home if possible.

Motorist view of Amelia Island Parkway “Road Under Water,” September 12, 2024.

Sports Fields And Golf Courses Forced To Close

The rain falling from the sky created much fallout around Amelia Island, besides flooding yards, some businesses, and public streets. On September 11, 2024, the closure of all city sports fields was announced to protect them from damage during flooded conditions.

During closure, as photographed below, large wading birds were having a “field day,” feasting on something within the saturated grass that had literally turned into wetlands at Fernandina’s Ybor Alvarez field (Bailey Road).

Wading birds having a “field day” at Fernandina’s Ybor Alvarez Complex, Bailey Road. (Photo Sept. 12, 2024 by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Hundreds of large wading birds were scattered around closed soccer field at Bailey Road.

Fernandina’s Ybor Alvarez Complex, Bailey Road. (Photo Sept. 12, 2024 by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Golf Course Closures

Some local area golf courses also had to shut down due to flooded conditions (and to protect the waterlogged courses from damage in days thereafter), including the city’s Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course. The city indicated its course will remain closed through Monday, September 23, 2024 (course condition to be re-evaluated that day).

City of Fernandina Beach Emergency Declaration

Bradley Bean, city mayor and commissioner, announced a “State Of Emergency” declaration the evening of September 12th at 6 p.m.. The city then released further information on Friday the 13th, excerpt below:

“Extraordinary and unprecedented rainfall overwhelmed the City’s stormwater system and entered the City’s wastewater system. Volumes at the wastewater plant increased by an estimated 400%. The wastewater plant operated above capacity which resulted in an overflow of partially treated wastewater being discharged into the Amelia River. At this time, all wastewater is being treated. The excessive volume of stormwater at the treatment plant resulted in a backup within portions of the wastewater collection system. This caused overflows and backups within limited areas of downtown.” SOURCE: City of Fernandina Beach news release 9/13/2024

July & August 2024 Precipitation Amounts Well Above Historic Averages

As mentioned above, these rainy days of September were preceded by an unusually wet July and August 2024 — two and a half months of excessive rain.

How Much Rain? Meteorologists & Government Officials Offer Some Data

The city of Fernandina Beach reported that according to the St. Johns River Water Management district for Nassau County, Florida July rainfall was 142% of the monthly average, and August was 204% of the average for that month.

12.88 Inches Of Rain In Fernandina Beach In 10 Days In Early September

Mike Buresh, chief meteorologist at Action News JAX, had indicated Thursday evening, September 12, 2024 that 12.88 inches of rain had fallen in Fernandina Beach during the 10-day period, September 3rd through September 12th.

Local rainfall amounts were posted by the Nassau County, FL government on Friday, Sept. 13th, with the following description:

“The County is currently experiencing a record amount of rainfall. In fact, current data shows we are experiencing what the experts call a 500-year storm (a rainfall event that has a 0.2% chance of occurring in a given year). And we are only a few inches away from having what they refer to as a 1,000-year storm (a rainfall event that has a 1 in 1,000 chance of occurring in a given year)!” SOURCE: Nassau County, FL Government Facebook post 9/13/2024

Red Flags Flying At Amelia Island Beaches

Pictured, Red Flag Warns of High Hazard Ocean Conditions — Strong Currents Present, Dangerous For All Levels of Swimmers

Besides the rainfall, Amelia Island also experienced a long stretch of red flag beach days in early September. Consecutive red flag days lasted for about two weeks, with some “blow your hat off” blustery days, churning seas and big waves. Such conditions result in high rip current risk, frothy sea foam along the seashore and lots of sargassum seaweed being deposited onto the beachfront.

Sea foam and Sargassum Seaweed along Amelia Island, Florida’s seashore with churning seas and red flag beach conditions, September 2024. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Ocean Conditions Cause Sea Turtle “Washbacks”

These conditions also can cause sea turtle hatchlings that previously made it out to sea to wash back onto the shore. The Amelia Island Sea Turtle Watch (AISTW) Facebook page posted this past month about “washbacks” — i.e. hatchlings that normally float out in the ocean in the sargassum seaweed — washing up on shore.

Advice offered by AISTW for beachgoers who may discover a washback is to “please text a picture and give an accurate location to 904-583-1913. Do not put it back in the water. We will come and get it.” Washbacks require special care and are transported to facilities such as the University of Florida’s Whitney Lab for a recovery period before they are released back to the sea.

Beach erosion from storms can also wash away sea turtle eggs buried in nests at the shore that have not yet hatched. This is a natural occurrence, especially during Nor’easters, tropical storms, and hurricanes. This year during the 2024 sea turtle nesting season on Amelia Island, approximately 18 nests were lost to storms/tides/erosion. As of this past week, only half a dozen or so nests remain unhatched.

Scenes At Fernandina’s Seaside Park

Seaside Park, Fernandina beach access (Sadler Road/Sliders), September 2024. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com).

You also know the weather’s lousy when on a September afternoon Fernandina’s Seaside Park beach parking lot adjacent to South Fletcher Ave. (near Sliders), is completely empty.

The beach itself only had a few vehicles parked, instead of being jam packed. Seaside Park is the only city beach access that allows those with 4WD vehicles to drive right onto the beach to park, even if you’re not a resident. A popular beach access, vehicles vie for limited on-the-beach parking.

Brief Reprieve From Rain

Finally, there was a 3-day reprieve from the rain storms — overcast then the first day in a long time (Sept. 17th) when the sun actually stayed shining all day with blue skies. Pictured below at Fernandina’s Main Beach, people welcomed this escape-from-the-rain day to get back outside and spend some time at Amelia Island beaches.

Fernandina’s Main Beach: Blue skies and sun finally reappear, Amelia Island, Florida 9/17/2024. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Unfortunately, rain storms returned the following two days — September 18-19th — and water rose again flooding streets, sidewalks and yards in the local area.

Height Of Atlantic Hurricane Season

The current ground saturation does not bode well if a hurricane or tropical storm shows up dumping even more rain in our region anytime soon. Desperately needed is long duration of sunny days to allow the ground to thoroughly dry out. Fingers are crossed that the remainder of the hurricane season is uneventful here around the Florida-Georgia border.

Related Content

Fernandina’s City Sports Fields Closed Due To Excessive Rain & Flooding

Nassau Roads With Standing Water, Some “Impassable”