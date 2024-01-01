Two Prominent Historic Homes For Sale In Downtown Fernandina

For anyone thinking about buying an historic property in northeast Florida, two of Fernandina’s well-known downtown homes are on the market for sale — the Lesesne House (circa 1860, featured photo above), and the Hoyt House (circa 1905, pictured further below).

Foot-Friendly Fernandina Historic District

Fernandina Beach has its old-fashioned “Main Street” called Centre. It’s the main tourism corridor, eight blocks long, in the downtown historic district. Anchored by the city’s harbor, vintage buildings line the sidewalks.

Victorian-era courthouse (circa 1891) on Centre Street in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. (Photo: AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Nostalgia abounds with a clock tower-topped courthouse of the Victorian era (circa 1891), and Fernandina’s old post office that’s been around since stamps cost two cents (circa 1912). The Lesesne House is located at 415 Centre Street, directly across the street from the courthouse.

Lesesne House Circa 1860

The Lesesne House has existed on Centre Street for 164 years. The home predates one of Fernandina’s significant landmark buildings, the courthouse across the street, by over 30 years.

Listed for sale at $2,995,000, the Lesesne House has flexible C3 zoning, providing a prospective new owner with various options for property use — commercial purposes or as a private home.

Lesesne House, Circa 1860 located on Centre Street in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

The “heritage site” sign (pictured below) describes the home’s history.

However, note the Lesesne House did change hands a few years back when the historic home was sold and added to the property portfolio of Saltmarsh Hospitality Group. The home has since been utilized as a special event venue.

Historic Hoyt House, Circa 1905

The Hoyt House sits near the very top of Centre where Atlantic Avenue transitions to Centre Street at intersection of 8th Street. With an address of 804 Atlantic Avenue, it’s three blocks east of the historic Lesesne House.

Historic Hoyt House (circa 1905) in downtown Fernandina. (File photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com).

The lovely home was built by entrepreneur, Fred W. Hoyt, one of Fernandina’s most impressive citizens of bygone days. He first arrived in Fernandina in 1879 from New Hampshire. Twenty-five years later, Hoyt built his magnificent home, pictured, completed in 1905.

Listed for sale at $2,295,000 as of mid-September 2024, in modern times, the Hoyt House has been utilized as a bed & breakfast inn. However, prospective new owners can opt to use it as a private home or for various commercial purposes (flexible C3 zoning).

Those who sit and relax on the charming wraparound verandah at the Hoyt House can gaze upon an historic church across the street. Fernandina’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (pictured below), constructed between 1881 to 1884, is said to be “the finest example of Gothic Revival architecture in the state of Florida.”

Fernandina’s historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church sits at corner of Atlantic Avenue and 8th Street downtown.

A former school teacher, newspaper editor, church Deacon, grocer and ship chandler, Hoyt also founded the First National Bank of Fernandina and at one time owned another of Fernandina’s historic properties on Centre Street, the Chandlery building (on the corner of Centre and North 2nd Street).

Fernandina’s Downtown Historic District Along Centre Street

Reminiscent of a village more than a city, Fernandina is endearing. The preserved historic brick buildings and neighboring Victorian-era homes and cottages, are a reflection of the past.

After the Civil War, Fernandina grew in popularity and was sustained by shipping, shrimping, and the tourist trade. Wealthy folks from up north arrived via steamship. This seaport prospered during the “Golden Age” of the late 1800s and early 1900s, when many of Fernandina’s magnificent historic downtown homes were built.